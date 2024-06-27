Wycliffe Oparanya: I don’t cheat – I have two wives and a girlfriend

In an interview on KTN’s ‘Art of Living’ with host Nailantei Kenga, former governor spoke about his approach to handling marital issues and his openness about his relationship with his new girlfriend, despite already having two wives.

I don’t cheat – Oparanya’s philosophy on relationships

Oparanya explained his upbringing and the influence of his mother’s advice on having a large family.

“I was born alone. Actually, we were born five of us, and I became the only one surviving. When I grew up, my mother told me to have more children so that we congregate; that’s why I am very sincere,” he shared.

He continued, “People here know that when I say something, it’s happening. I don’t cheat.” Oparanya’s commitment to honesty extends to his relationships with his two wives and girlfriend.

The former governor further revealed that his girlfriend even visits and his wives have no problem with it.