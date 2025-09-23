Power Your Dreams Across Borders with Equity Bank

Wherever you are in the world, your dreams know no boundaries and neither does Equity Bank. We understand that life’s greatest ambitions often span continents, and that’s why we’re committed to being your trusted financial partner, no matter where you call home.

At Equity, we offer tailored loan solutions designed specifically for the Kenyan Diaspora. Whether you’re investing in your future, building your legacy, or expanding your business, we’re here to make your journey seamless, secure, and successful.

Tailored Loan Solutions to Meet Your Needs

🔹 Plot Purchase Loans – Secure the foundation for your next big step. Whether it’s for future development or investment, we make owning land in Kenya simple and stress-free.

🔹 Mortgages – Bring your dream home or commercial property to life. Our mortgage solutions are designed to help you invest back home with confidence and convenience.

🔹 Construction Loans – Build from the ground up with structured financing options that give you control and peace of mind throughout the construction process.

🔹 Business Working Capital & Trade Finance – Expand your business with flexible capital solutions. We provide trade finance support that powers growth and stability.

🔹 Chama Investment Loans – Invest collectively with your group or Chama. Take advantage of flexible terms that foster shared growth and success.

We’re With You Every Step of the Way

To ensure a smooth and personalized experience, you’ll receive support from a dedicated Relationship Manager. They are ready to guide you through every financial decision. Plus, our 24-hour Diaspora Support Centre means help is always just a call or click away — anytime, anywhere.

Ready to power your dreams?

📞 Call us: +254 763 026 481 / +254 763 000 000

📧 Email: info@equitybank.co.ke

For more information or to open a diaspora account, visit:

👉 https://equitygroupholdings.com/ke/diaspora-banking/

Partner with Equity. Invest in your future, build your legacy, and grow without limits — across borders.

Power Your Dreams Across Borders with Equity Bank