Beware of CONMEN who call customers pretending to be Equity staff offering to:

1. Help you activate your Kenyan telco line

2. Help you activate your Equity account

3. Increase your loan limits.

4. Help you transact on your Equity account

Do not follow their instructions. These are fraudsters out to steal from you.

Remember:

Equity only calls from one number: +254 763 000 000 or our Diaspora help line, +254 763 026 481 All SMS from Equity have the sender ID EQUITY BANK, Equity Bank or EQUITEL Do not follow instructions from these callers, their aim is to steal from you DO NOT engage with anyone asking for your personal banking details. Equity will never ask for your bank details, PIN, Password, OTP or Card information on phone or SMS.

KAA RADA, wakora wako na njaa!

#TambuaMichezoYaWakora

Do you need help?

📞 Call us: +254 763 026 481 / +254 763 000 000

📧 Email: info@equitybank.co.ke

Equity Diaspora Banking brings world-class financial solutions right to your doorstep no matter where life takes you. Whether through money transfers, tailored loans, or insurance, Equity Bank is with you across borders, helping you stay connected to home.

Equity Bank Warning: Usiwasikilize, Hao Ni Wakora