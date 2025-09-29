Berlin, Germany – September 29, 2025: Joseph Kamau of Rafikis Am Main Named in Ongoing Diaspora Music Scandal. What was supposed to be a triumphant European tour for celebrated Kikuyu Mugithi artist Waithaka Wa Jane has spiraled into an explosive diplomatic and entertainment scandal. This development now threatens to fracture the Kenyan diaspora music scene in Germany.

At the center of the controversy is Joseph Kamau, widely known in entertainment circles as Rafikis am Main. He is a well-known Kenyan promoter operating in Germany. Kamau, identified as The Man Behind the Arrest, has been identified as the man allegedly responsible for the shocking detention of Waithaka Wa Jane at a German airport. This incident has ignited outrage across social media and within the Kenyan community abroad.

- Advertisement -

A Tour Turned Turmoil

Waithaka Wa Jane was scheduled to headline the highly anticipated “Ngemi cia Germany” music event. Yet, his arrival in Berlin took a dramatic turn when he was reportedly held by authorities for nearly five hours upon landing. The detainment resulted in the artist missing critical rehearsals. This nearly derailed the event’s schedule. Moreover, the involvement of The Man Behind the Arrest only heightened tensions.

According to multiple sources, including fellow artists and event organizers, Kamau allegedly alerted German authorities ahead of the artist’s arrival. This raised red flags that led to the unexpected detention.

Accusations of Sabotage

But the situation didn’t end at the airport. Insider accounts now suggest that Rafikis may have made deliberate attempts to sabotage the entire event. Reports indicate he contacted venue owners with the aim of cancelling performances. He even went as far as to email the German Embassy in Nairobi, purportedly trying to delay or block visa approvals for other scheduled performers. The Man Behind the Arrest has faced accusations before, but never with such repercussions.

- Advertisement -

Many in the Kenyan entertainment diaspora see this as a blatant attempt to monopolize the Mugithi scene in Europe. This accusation has long followed Kamau, albeit without such dramatic consequence until now.

Rafikis Responds

In a bid to clear his name, Joseph Kamau has released a statement denying any malicious intent. He insists that his actions were motivated by logistical and legal concerns, and that the incident is being “taken out of context.”

“There was never any intent to harm the artist or the event,” Kamau stated. “I was simply following up on concerns that were raised regarding proper documentation and event management protocols.” However, being identified as The Man Behind the Arrest has nonetheless placed him under intense scrutiny.

However, the response has done little to calm the storm. Critics say the explanation doesn’t align with the timing and pattern of events that unfolded in the lead-up to Waithaka’s detention.

Community Backlash Mounts

The Kenyan diaspora in Germany has reacted with fury, with social media users calling for boycotts of events associated with Rafikis Am Main. Others are demanding that German authorities investigate any misuse of influence or false reporting that may have contributed to the detention.

“This is not just about one artist,” said a Nairobi-based music promoter familiar with the case. “It’s about gatekeeping and power plays that hurt the entire industry. What happened to Waithaka wa Jane is unacceptable.”

A Divided Scene

While a few have come to Kamau’s defense, citing his long-standing contributions to promoting Kenyan music in Europe, the majority sentiment leans heavily toward condemnation due to the controversy as The Man Behind the Arrest.

As more details emerge, the scandal has opened a broader discussion. The focus is on power dynamics, professional jealousy, and the need for greater transparency and unity in the Kenyan diaspora entertainment industry.

For now, the “Ngemi cia Germany” event managed to go on—albeit under a cloud of controversy. But the aftershocks from this incident are far from over, and all eyes remain on Berlin as the drama continues to unfold.