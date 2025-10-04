Come Meet Equity Bank Team in Columbus, Ohio, Oct 3rd to 7th

Columbus, Ohio – The Equity Bank Diaspora team has officially landed in Columbus, Ohio! From October 3rd to 7th, you are invited to meet the team for an exclusive opportunity to explore personalized banking solutions crafted just for you. Don’t miss this chance to come meet Equity Bank and explore what they offer.

Taking place at Praise Chapel International, 5543 Sinclair Rd, Columbus, OH 43229, this event runs daily from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

- Advertisement -

At Equity Bank, we understand that every customer’s financial journey is unique. This is especially true for our valued Kenyans in the Diaspora. That’s why we’re here to listen, engage, and help you discover tailor-made products and services designed with your needs in mind.

Whether you’re looking to:

Open a Diaspora Dollar Account

Apply for a mortgage that fits your income

Access comprehensive business loan packages

Explore wealth management strategies

Or simply get started with personal banking solutions back home, our dedicated team will be available to walk you through it all—step by step.

This is more than just a meet-and-greet—it’s your chance to get real answers, build meaningful connections, and start taking action toward your financial goals, courtesy of your local visit to Equity Bank’s event.

- Advertisement -

Don’t miss out! Come visit us, and let’s make your goals a reality with the power of Equity Bank.

📍 Event Details:

🗓️ Date: October 3rd – 7th, 2025

🕗 Time: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

📌 Venue: Praise Chapel International, 5543 Sinclair Rd, Columbus, OH 43229

For More Information contact:

Jeff K Gitahi

📞 +254 763 959 827

📧 jeff.gitahi@equitybank.co.ke

Jane Nyaga

📞 +254 763 582 267

📧 Jane.Nyaga@equitybank.co.ke

Diaspora Office

📞 +254 763 026 481

📧 info@equitybank.co.ke

https://equitygroupholdings.com/ke/diaspora-banking/

#KaribuMember | #EquityDiaspora | #TumeLandColumbus