Come Meet Equity Bank Team in Oregon – Oct 10th to 15th

The Equity Bank Diaspora team is now in Portland, Oregon, and you’re invited to connect with us from October 10th to 15th, 2025 at the Holiday Inn Portland-Airport I-205 by IHG, located at 8439 NE Columbia Blvd, Portland, OR 97220. Join us, and let’s make this all about our valued Kenyans in the Diaspora.

This is your exclusive opportunity to meet face-to-face with the Equity Bank team and explore personalized banking solutions designed specifically for our valued Kenyans in the Diaspora. And most importantly, come and meet the team that truly understands your needs.

At Equity Bank, we understand that every financial journey is unique—especially for our Diaspora community. Whether you’re working, investing, or planning your future from abroad, we’re here to support you with solutions crafted to match your goals and circumstances. Make sure to seize this opportunity and meet with us firsthand.

What’s in it for you?

Our dedicated team is ready to walk you through a range of financial services tailored just for you:

Open a Diaspora Dollar Account

Apply for a mortgage that fits your income and future plans

Access business loan packages designed to grow your ventures back home

Explore wealth management strategies to secure your future

Get started with personal banking solutions that keep you connected to home

This is more than a banking consultation—it’s a chance to build a lasting financial relationship with a bank that understands your journey, your challenges, and your dreams. So, why wait to come and meet with us?

Meet Our Team

Come meet Jeff Gitahi (+254 763 959 827) and Jane Nyaga (+254 763 582 267), or contact our office directly at +254 763 026 481 to schedule an appointment. Here, you can truly connect with us at Equity Bank.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to engage with the Equity Bank Diaspora team in Portland. Let’s talk about your goals, and together, find the solutions that work for you. Indeed, this is the perfect moment to come and meet the Equity Bank.

Diaspora Office

📞 +254 763 026 481

📧 info@equitybank.co.ke

https://equitygroupholdings.com/ke/diaspora-banking/