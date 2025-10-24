Daniel Akama’s Data-Driven Dream in America Story

For Daniel Akama, a tech enthusiast from Lang’ata, Nairobi, the journey to pursuing a Master’s degree in Data Science at Michigan Technological University has been one built on passion, preparation, and perseverance. His data-driven approach underlines his achievements.
Born and raised in Lang’ata, Daniel’s educational path unfolded close to home — from Wonderland Kindergarten to Moi Educational Centre, and later Sunshine Secondary School. It was in high school that his love for technology first took shape.
Initially taking computer studies as an elective, Daniel soon realized it was his strongest subject — and by the time he sat his final exams, he had earned an A grade in it. “That justified everything,” he says with a smile. “It gave me a reason to pursue technology seriously and embody Daniel Akama’s data-driven mindset.”
Daniel went on to study Information Technology at Kenyatta University, where his curiosity for data-driven problem-solving grew. After graduation, he joined Moringa School to refine his technical skills in data science. One of his academic advisors encouraged him to specialize further — a decision that set him on the path to pursuing his master’s abroad with Daniel Akama’s data-driven focus.
His turning point came in 2023 when his mother introduced him to a study program that connects Kenyan students with international universities offering master’s opportunities and financial support. “At first, I was skeptical,” Daniel admits. “But after meeting the team and seeing their track record, I knew this was the real deal.”
Daniel’s preparation for the F-1 visa interview was equally meticulous. Through mock interview sessions, he learned to sharpen his responses and project confidence. “During the mock interview, I scored 66 percent,” he recalls. “But I worked on the feedback and walked into the embassy ready. In just two questions, I got my visa.”
Now headed to Michigan Tech, Daniel describes his story as gracious — not without effort, but marked by grace and growth. “This is the beginning of a new chapter,” he says. “Data science is the future, and I’m ready to be part of it.”
Daniel Akama’s Data-Driven Dream in America
