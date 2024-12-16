Daniel’s Journey: Nairobi to Michigan for Master’s in Data Science

Daniel Akama, a determined student from Nairobi, Kenya, is now embarking on an exciting academic journey as he pursues his Master’s in Data Science at Michigan Technological University (MTU) in the United States.

As he prepares for his move, Daniel reflects on his journey and the significant role The International Scholars Program has played in making his dream a reality.

Daniel first discovered ISP while finishing his undergraduate studies. The program’s support has been pivotal in navigating the complex process of relocating and securing his spot at MTU.

Choosing Michigan Technological University was a decision rooted in both passion and previous academic exposure.

For Daniel, the choice of Data Science as a field of study aligns with his deep interest in extracting meaningful insights from data.

One of the most valuable aspects of ISP’s support is the community it has helped build. “We had a farewell event, which was a great way to connect with fellow students going to different parts of the world. It made me realize how important it is to have people around you who share the same goals,” he says.

Daniel’s advice for those considering studying abroad is simple: If you’re thinking about applying to study abroad, visit ISP’s offices and talk to the team.

From the application process to post-graduation, they’ll be there for you.

As Daniel prepares to make his move to Michigan, he remains grateful for the support ISP has provided.

