Dorin Jerotich’s Leap Toward Data Science in Michigan: A Journey

As Dorin Jerotich reflects on her journey from Nandi County to the United States, she describes it as a bittersweet moment — one filled with excitement, gratitude, and the courage to take a bold step toward her dreams. Dorin Jerotich’s leap toward her dreams is headed to Grand Valley State University in Michigan, where she will pursue a Master’s degree in Data Science and Analytics.

Her path to this point has been marked by dedication and discipline. A former student of Moi High School Kabarak, Dorin later graduated from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) with a Bachelor’s degree in Actuarial Science. Her academic journey has been shaped by a deep passion for data and its power to drive informed decisions in today’s world and illustrates Jerotich’s leap toward academic excellence.

“I’m very happy to be pursuing my dreams and goals,” she says. “But it’s also emotional because I’m leaving my family behind. Still, it’s a risk I’m willing to take.”

Dorin first learned about opportunities to study in the U.S. in 2023 through social media. This discovery became Jerotich’s leap toward new opportunities as she followed the process carefully and eventually secured admission to Grand Valley State University. The road wasn’t always smooth, she recalls, but guidance and perseverance helped her move forward each step of the way.

She attended her visa interview on July 31, 2025, where she was asked about her choice of school, how she would finance her studies, and her plans after graduation. “I relied on my preparation materials and answered confidently,” she says. “That’s how I convinced the visa officer.”

Dorin Jerotich’s Leap Toward Data Science in Michigan

