Diversity Visa Lottery to Require Passport Scan Guidelines

October 10, 2025 — Washington, D.C. The U.S. Department of State has announced a proposed rule. It would significantly alter the entry process for the Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery by requiring applicants to upload a scanned image of their passport’s photo and signature page.

The move, first introduced in August 2025, is intended to combat identity fraud. It aims to reduce the number of fraudulent entries that have plagued the program in recent years.

Under the proposed rule, applicants would need to submit a valid, unexpired passport number. They must also include a clear scan of the passport’s photo and signature pages at the time of entry. This additional layer of verification is designed to ensure that each entry is made by the actual applicant. It helps prevent third-party agents or fraudulent actors, who often submit multiple entries without the applicant’s knowledge or consent.

The DV Lottery, also known as the Green Card Lottery, offers up to 55,000 immigrant visas annually to individuals from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States. Given its popularity and the limited number of visas available, the program has long been a target for scammers and fraudulent middlemen, especially in vulnerable communities.

“This proposed rule aims to protect the integrity of the Diversity Visa program,” a State Department spokesperson said. “Requiring a passport scan helps us confirm the identity of applicants. It prevents unauthorized submissions that can lead to disqualification or confusion.”

The proposed rule also outlines limited exceptions. Stateless individuals and those who cannot obtain a passport from a country controlled by a communist regime may still apply without submitting a passport scan, provided they meet specific criteria.

Currently, the proposal is not yet finalized. It has been published in the Federal Register and is open for public comment. Stakeholders and members of the public are invited to submit their feedback during the comment period, after which the State Department will review the input before making a final decision.

If implemented, the new requirement could take effect as early as the next DV Lottery cycle. Prospective applicants are encouraged to monitor official announcements and prepare accordingly.

For updates on the proposed rule and instructions on how to submit comments, visit the U.S. Department of State’s official website at travel.state.gov.

