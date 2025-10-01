We are just five weeks away from a historic celebration — Deliverance Church at 55! Join us for the DCI Diaspora Conference as we mark 55 years of God’s unwavering faithfulness and reflect on His mighty works through the generations.

This is more than just an event — it’s a global homecoming for members of Deliverance Church International from across the world. We will gather in fellowship, share powerful testimonies, worship together, and honor the greatness of our God.

Event Details:

Conference: DCI Diaspora @55 – Deliverance Church at 55

Dates: November 6th – 9th, 2025

Venue: Arya Reception Hall

1316 S. Longmore,

Mesa, AZ 85202, USA

What to Expect:

Anointed preaching and teaching

Powerful worship and prayer sessions

Testimonies of transformation and God’s faithfulness

Fellowship with believers from across the global DCI family

Celebration of Deliverance Church’s rich legacy and future vision

Important Travel & Registration Information

Please Note:

All arrangements for the DCI Diaspora @55 Conference — including registration, visa application, and flights — are being handled by one authorized contact person only:

Elizabeth Nyambura

Koncious Global Limited

📞 Office Number: +254 700 916 393

📧 Email: konciousglobal@gmail.com

To ensure a smooth and coordinated experience, kindly direct all inquiries and bookings to her only. Avoid dealing with unauthorized individuals to prevent misinformation or delays.

Plan Ahead — The Countdown Has Begun!

Make your travel plans now and prepare to be part of a life-changing celebration. Whether you’re part of the DCI Diaspora or a friend of the ministry, this is your moment to reconnect, rejoice, and reignite your faith.

“The Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.” — Psalm 126:3

Let’s celebrate 55 years of God’s faithfulness together. See you in Mesa, Arizona!

Five Weeks to the Deliverance Church at 55 Conference in USA