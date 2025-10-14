Frenda Chelangat: Ailing Kenyan Worker Stranded in Saudi Arabia

Uasin Gishu County, Kenya — Frenda Chelangat, a young woman from Uasin Gishu County, is currently stranded in Saudi Arabia under harrowing conditions after traveling there in search of employment. Her journey — once filled with hope for a better life — has turned into a nightmare for this ailing Kenyan worker.

Frenda was among the many Kenyans who secured jobs abroad through a government-sponsored employment program. However, instead of the opportunity she envisioned, she has been subjected to appalling treatment, denied her rightful salary, and forced to endure inhumane working conditions. Frenda Chelangat, the ailing Kenyan worker, now faces a dire situation far from home.

- Advertisement -

Reports indicate that Frenda has suffered severe emotional and psychological distress as a result. Her situation has deteriorated to the point of deep depression and mental breakdown. Alarming images circulating on social media show her tied to a hospital bed, a disturbing indication of the severity of her condition and the neglect she is facing. The story of Frenda Chelangat—a true reflection of an ailing Kenyan worker—has touched many hearts.

Her plight has triggered a growing outcry from concerned Kenyans and leaders alike. Kesses Member of Parliament, CPA Julius Ruto, has officially written to the Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Korir Sing’oei, pleading for urgent diplomatic intervention. In his letter, the MP calls for immediate action to secure Frenda’s release and ensure her safe return home for medical care and family support. Frenda Chelangat: Ailing Kenyan Worker, remains at the center of this crisis.

“This is not just a failure of a system — it is a human tragedy,” MP Ruto stated. “No Kenyan should ever have to suffer this kind of abuse in search of a livelihood. We must bring Frenda home.”

- Advertisement -

The incident has once again cast a harsh spotlight on the treatment of Kenyan domestic workers in the Middle East, and the need for stronger protections and accountability mechanisms for labor export programs. As Frenda’s story garners attention, pressure is mounting on the government to act swiftly and review the welfare structures currently in place for migrant workers.

Her family in Uasin Gishu remains devastated and anxiously awaits any sign of her return. For now, Frenda Chelangat remains a symbol of both the desperation that drives young Kenyans abroad, and the urgent need for reforms to safeguard their dignity and rights while working overseas.

#BringFrendaHome has begun to trend online, as Kenyans demand justice and action.