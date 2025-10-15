From Kenya to California: Edel’s American Dream Comes True

When Edel Chepkemboi discovered The International Scholars Program, she was a first-year student at Maseno University with a quiet but determined dream to one day pursue her master’s degree in the United States.

Years later, that dream is no longer a wish. It’s a reality.

The Maseno University graduate from Uasin Gishu County is now headed to California Baptist University to pursue a Master of Science in Computer Science, a journey she describes as “emotional, exciting, and deeply fulfilling.”

“It’s a lot of emotions and excitement too,” Edel shares. “But I’m also happy that I’ll be going to pursue my master’s a dream I’ve been having for quite some time now.”

Edel’s journey to graduate school abroad began long before she filled out any applications. While still an undergraduate, she made a promise to herself to pursue a master’s in data science — a field she was eager to specialize in.

“I decided to do my master’s because I wanted to venture into a specific field in computer science, which is data science and data analytics,” she explains. “For me to do that, I had to advance my studies.”

When the time came, Edel joined the International Scholars Program to help her navigate the admissions, funding, and visa process. Through structured guidance, professional support, and consistent preparation, she secured her admission to California Baptist University and soon after, her U.S. student visa.

