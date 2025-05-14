Scholars Pursue Graduate Dreams in the USA Through ISP

From the streets of Nairobi to the hills of Meru and the heart of Machakos and Kitui, a new wave of Kenyan scholars is redefining what’s possible.

Thanks to the International Scholars Program (ISP), Daniel Akama, Abbie Muhoro, John Kinja, and Eric Matinda are among the latest students to embark on transformative journeys to pursue master’s degrees in the United States.

- Advertisement -

Each scholar’s story is unique, yet they are united by one common thread—resilience, purpose, and the life-changing impact of ISP.

Daniel Akama, hailing from Nairobi, is headed to Michigan Technological University for a Master of Science in Data Science. Driven by a passion for using artificial intelligence to build healthcare solutions, Daniel wants to harness the power of data to benefit humanity. For him, this journey isn’t just personal—it’s a mission.

From Machakos County, Abbie Muhoro is relocating to Indiana University of Pennsylvania to pursue a master’s in Supply Chain Management. Having worked in event management and operations, she saw the value in understanding logistics on a deeper level. She describes her ISP journey as incredibly smooth and stress-free, thanks to the responsive and supportive team behind the program.

- Advertisement -

John Kinja from Meru and Eric Matinda from Kitui are both set to begin their Master of Science in Supply Chain Management at the University of Kentucky. For Eric, whose background is rooted in procurement and contract management, this master’s program is a natural progression.

John, meanwhile, shared how his experience with the program has been seamless—from university application to I-20 acquisition and visa approval.

Though their academic goals vary, all four students reflect on the profound impact ISP has had on their lives.

They credit the program not only for the logistical support—such as guidance through applications, funding, and visa processes—but also for expanding their worldviews and igniting dreams they never thought attainable during their undergraduate years.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Zimbabwe Office:

Joina City, 12th Floor,

Intersection of Julius Nyerere and Jason Moyo Avenue,

Harare, Zimbabwe.

Tel: (+263) 716 323 343

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Scholars Pursue Graduate Dreams in the USA Through ISP