From Tharaka Nithi, Kenya to an MBA in the US Journey

For Rita Gakii Miriti, stepping into Jomo Kenyatta International Airport wasn’t just a travel day — it was the culmination of years of dreams, persistence, and faith. Starting her journey from Tharaka Nithi, Kenya to embark on her MBA, Rita is now heading to the University of Alabama at Birmingham to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Business Analytics.

Rita’s academic path has been one of steady growth. She attended Loreto High School Limuru and later earned a degree in Sociology and Political Science from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

- Advertisement -

But as the years passed, her passion for data analytics grew stronger, and she began teaching herself the skills needed to thrive in the field. Now, she is ready to formalize those skills and step confidently into a new chapter of her career.

Her introduction to the International Scholars Program (ISP) came through a cousin who had also gone through the program. From there, Rita’s journey took shape — from school applications to funding, visa preparation, and mock sessions. She recalls how ISP’s support system made each stage manageable. “Anytime you call or text someone, there’s always a person ready to help. The process is so well guided that you never feel overwhelmed,” she shared.

Rita’s visa interview was unique because she was traveling with her son. This meant she had to show not just her academic and financial plans, but also how she would balance school and motherhood, including arrangements for her son’s schooling and well-being while pursuing her MBA in the US.

- Advertisement -

Her journey is filled with firsts — including her first international flight. She will travel from Nairobi to Frankfurt, then on to Denver, before finally arriving in Birmingham. Despite the nerves, Rita describes her feelings as a mixture of excitement, gratitude, and anticipation for what lies ahead.

Her long-term vision includes empowering women and children in tech back in Kenya, closing the gap in an industry that still has far too few opportunities for them.

She leaves a heartfelt message to her family: “I’ll miss you all, but this is a leap of faith that will benefit us in the long run. Thank you for your financial, emotional, and spiritual support through this journey from Tharaka Nithi to pursuing my MBA.”

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Email Us: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Tanzania Office:

Denso Building, House No.1, Block 23, 4th Floor,

Kaloleni Street,

Arusha CBD, Tanzania.

Tel: ‪+(255) 750 688 638

From Tharaka Nithi, Kenya to an MBA in the US Journey