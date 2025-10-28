Green Card – Diversity Visa (DV) 2027 Requirements

What is the Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery? The Diversity Immigrant Visa Program (aka the Green Card Lottery) makes up to 50,000 permanent resident visas available each fiscal year to persons from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States. The “DV-2027” label refers to the fiscal year in which visas are issued (October 2026 – September 2027).

Basic Eligibility: Country of Birth + Education or Work Experience

1. Country of Birth (Nativity)

To be eligible, you must be a native of a country that is on the list of eligible countries for DV-2027. Countries that have sent more than a certain number of immigrants to the U.S. in recent years may be ineligible for that cycle.

If you were born in an ineligible country, you may still qualify under certain “chargeability” rules (for example if your spouse was born in an eligible country).

2. Education or Work Experience

You must meet one of the following:

A high school education (or its equivalent): successful completion of a formal course of elementary and secondary education comparable to a U.S. 12-year course. Correspondence programs or equivalency certificates (such as a GED) typically do not count.

OR, two years of qualifying work experience within the last five years in an occupation that requires at least two years of training or experience (as defined by the U.S. Department of Labor’s O*Net Job Zone 4 or 5, SVP 7.0 +).

Only the principal applicant (the person who submits the entry) must meet the education/work requirement; accompanying spouse or children do not individually need to satisfy it.

Additional Application & Entry Requirements for DV-2027

Beyond the core eligibility, the following requirements are important to a successful entry and, later, visa issuance:

Valid Passport: At the time of entering the DV-2027 lottery, you’ll need to provide your country of birth and other data. Many sources advise you should have a valid passport issued by your country of birth. While a proposal to implement the passport rule was published in August 2025, it is unlikely to be in effect for the DV-2027 application period due to the short timeline for its implementation

Application (Electronic Entry): Entries will be submitted online during the designated registration period. You’ll receive a confirmation number; keep it safe as it is needed to check your status.

Single Entry: Only one entry per person is allowed. Multiple entries will result in disqualification. (This has been standard for prior years though may be emphasized in instructions.)

Application Fee: A $1 application fee is being introduced for DV-2027 to help reduce scams/fraud.

Check country eligibility: See if your country of birth is on the eligible list for DV-2027. Verify education/work criteria: Confirm you meet either the high school equivalent OR two years of qualifying work experience in the last five years. Ensure your passport is valid (issued by country of birth) and the personal information will match your entry. While a proposal to implement the passport rule was published in August 2025, it is unlikely to be in effect for the DV-2027 application period due to the short timeline for its implementation Take a compliant recent photo according to the specifications. When registration opens, submit your entry through the official website. Save your confirmation number securely—this is required to check results. If selected, follow the instructions provided: complete the visa application, attend interview, provide supporting documents (education certificate, work experience proof, passports etc).

Why This Matters

The DV program offers a unique opportunity to obtain a U.S. Green Card without requiring a job offer or family sponsorship. For those from eligible countries who meet the education or work experience threshold, it’s a valuable chance at U.S. permanent residence.

Final Thoughts

If you want to participate in the DV-2027 program:

Start early: check if your country is eligible, gather documents (passport, education certificate or work experience proof), take a compliant photo.

check if your country is eligible, gather documents (passport, education certificate or work experience proof), take a compliant photo. When registration opens, fill out your entry carefully, upload the photo, submit and save your confirmation number.

If selected, follow through with the visa process promptly.

By meeting the country of birth requirement, satisfying the education or work experience criterion, and submitting a proper application including passport and photograph, you’ll maximise your eligibility for the DV-2027 Green Card Lottery.

Note: The above information is for general guidance only and does not constitute legal advice. Always refer to the official U.S. Department of State Diversity Visa Program web page for the most current instructions.

Green Card – Diversity Visa (DV) 2027 Requirements