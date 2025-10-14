Hayet Chebbi Moved to Canada to Escape Corporate America

In a world that often glorifies hustle culture and 60-hour workweeks, choosing to slow down can feel like a rebellion. For Hayet Yasmine Chebbi, a 26-year-old trilingual content creator and podcaster, walking away from the high-stakes world of corporate America wasn’t just a career move—it was a decision to protect her peace, redefine success, and pursue a life rooted in creativity and authenticity. Hayet Chebbi moved to Canada to begin this new chapter.

Chebbi spent the first 24 years of her life in New York City, the city she once thought she’d never leave. “It was all I’d ever known,” she says. But when the pandemic hit, everything shifted. Her college moved to remote learning, she was laid off from her contract fashion job at Chanel, and the U.S. response to COVID-19 left her disillusioned. “People dream of coming to New York,” she reflects. “But I wanted to dream somewhere else.” That’s when Hayet Chebbi moved to Canada.

That “somewhere else” turned out to be Montreal. In 2023, Chebbi left her corporate marketing job behind and moved to Canada to live with her husband and start building the life she truly wanted.

“The ‘survival of the fittest’ mentality of corporate America was too much for me,” Chebbi says. “I was constantly in fight-or-flight mode. I wanted to create, not just survive.”

According to her LinkedIn, Chebbi is a trilingual digital content creator dedicated to empowering women by exploring topics such as wellness, self-development, lifestyle, and beauty. With a strong focus on authenticity and meaningful engagement, her work is designed to spark conversations that promote self-awareness and personal growth. Her social platforms and podcast serve as safe spaces where she connects deeply with her audience, offering not just content but community. Hayet Chebbi moved to Canada, and since then, she has enhanced these spaces with her international perspective.

Since moving to Montreal, Chebbi has embraced the city’s slower pace, vibrant creative scene, and European charm. “There’s more space here to explore who I am outside of my job title,” she says. “People in Montreal prioritize quality of life in a way I hadn’t experienced before.”

However, the transition hasn’t been without its growing pains. The language barrier—Montreal is a predominantly French-speaking city—and the harsh Canadian winters have been major adjustments. “I had to relearn so many everyday things in French,” she says. “Even simple tasks like setting up my phone plan or navigating public services came with a learning curve. And the winters? Brutal.”

Financial uncertainty has also been part of the journey. “My income isn’t as steady as it was when I had a corporate salary,” she admits. “But I have creative freedom now. I get to build something that’s mine—and that feels incredibly empowering.”

For Chebbi, this new chapter is about alignment over achievement, well-being over burnout, and authenticity over appearances. “My nervous system thanks me every day for this change,” she says. “I’m finally living life on my own terms.”

And for others who feel trapped in toxic work cultures or overwhelmed by the pressure to perform, Chebbi’s story offers a gentle, powerful reminder: you’re allowed to opt out. You’re allowed to choose peace, creativity, and connection over chaos. Sometimes, all it takes is the courage to dream somewhere else, just as Hayet Chebbi moved to Canada for her dreams.