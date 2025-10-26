When James Wandere from Meru County received his acceptance letter to the University of North Dakota, it marked the beginning of a dream years in the making. He is now pursuing a Master of Science in Applied Economics and Predictive Analytics — his first international study experience and, fittingly, his first time boarding a plane.

From Nairobi to Amsterdam, Minneapolis, and finally Grand Forks, this journey of James spans not just continents, but milestones of determination and faith. “It’s a dream come true,” he says, his voice steady with excitement. “It hasn’t been easy for me, but I’ve managed because I’ve been surrounded by good people.”

James connected with the International Scholars Program (ISP) in 2022 and says the experience has been nothing short of transformative. “They’ve been so friendly and helpful in guiding me through every step,” he shares. “

Facing widespread rumors of visa denials at the time of his interview, James relied on self-belief and composure. “I convinced myself that my case was special,” he says with a smile. “I became the independent variable — not affected by others’ outcomes.” His journey abroad was thus distinct.

Since his undergraduate days at Chuka University, James often referred to himself as “Professor” — a playful title that mirrored his academic ambitions. Over time, that nickname evolved into a real calling. His passion for economics, driven by curiosity about how data shapes decisions, found a home in UND’s Applied Economics program. “I feel this course aligns perfectly with who I am and what I’ve always wanted to pursue,” he says confidently, reflecting on his study abroad journey.

James’ Study Abroad Journey from Kenya to North Dakota

