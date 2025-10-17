Key US Green Card Updates for Applicants — November 2025

If you’re following the latest USCIS Green Card updates for 2025, there’s plenty to know this month. One key aspect of the Key US Green Card process is to understand the new requirements. The November 2025 Visa Bulletin brings forward movement in several categories, while a new Form I-485 now requires applicants to submit their medical examination (Form I-693) at the same time.

Although processing times have slightly increased, they remain close to pre-pandemic levels, signaling steady progress in U.S. immigration processing. Here’s what every Key US Green Card applicant should know before filing or updating their Green Card application.

Visa Bulletin and Priority Dates: What’s Moving Forward?

The November 2025 Visa Bulletin released by the U.S. Department of State shows advancement for several employment- and family-based visa categories. This means more applicants may soon become eligible to file for adjustment of status (Form I-485) or even receive final approval. Understanding these updates is crucial for those pursuing their Key US Green Card.

If you’re tracking your case, here’s what you need to know about the two key charts in the Visa Bulletin:

Dates for Filing (DOF):

If your priority date is earlier than the date listed under DOF, you can submit Form I-485 — even if a visa number isn’t available yet.

Final Action Dates (FAD):

Once your priority date is earlier than the FAD, a visa number is available, meaning your case could be approved soon.

Tip: Always double-check the monthly bulletin to see if your category has moved forward. You can find the Visa Bulletin on the U.S. Department of State’s website.

New Form I-485 and Medical Exam Requirement

USCIS recently introduced a new version of Form I-485 (Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status).

Here’s the major update:

Applicants must now submit Form I-693 (Report of Medical Examination and Vaccination Record) concurrently with their I-485 application.

This change aims to reduce delays caused by missing or outdated medical forms and help USCIS process adjustment cases more efficiently. Being prepared with these forms is essential for those on the Key US Green Card journey. Be sure your medical exam is completed by a USCIS-approved civil surgeon before filing.

Processing Times and Receipt Notices

While USCIS processing times have gradually increased, they remain close to pre-pandemic averages. Applicants can expect receipt notices (Form I-797) within a few weeks of filing.

To track your application, visit the USCIS Case Status tool for updates and estimated processing timelines.

Important Considerations for Applicants

1. Carry Your Key Documents

Always keep copies of:

I-797 receipt notices

I-94 travel record

Passport biographic page

Employment authorization or travel documents

You may need these for job verification, travel, or Green Card interviews.

2. The Dignity Act of 2025

The proposed Dignity Act of 2025 continues to spark debate in Congress. If enacted, it could introduce pathways to legal status for long-term residents and reforms to reduce visa backlogs and modernize immigration procedures.

3. Expect Waiting Periods

Even as categories advance, visa backlogs remain significant — especially for family-based petitions. Stay proactive: keep your contact information up to date and respond quickly to any USCIS request for evidence.

The Bottom Line

The November 2025 Green Card updates reflect steady movement toward more efficient immigration processing. With advancing priority dates, the new I-485 medical filing rule, and ongoing policy discussions in Washington, applicants should remain informed and prepared for their Key US Green Card journey.

Each step forward matters — so keep an eye on the Visa Bulletin, prepare your documents carefully, and stay current with USCIS policy changes to ensure your path to permanent residency stays on track.