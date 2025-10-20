Meet Jane Nyaga of Equity Bank in Seattle – Your Banking Guide

Are you living in the U.S. and looking for ways to invest back home in Kenya? Want to open a bank account, apply for a mortgage, or simply explore financial opportunities while abroad?

This week, Equity Bank is bringing their services closer to you — right here in Washington State!

From October 17th to 21st, 2025, the Equity Bank diaspora team will be stationed at Holiday Inn Express, 32124 25th Avenue S Bldg 2, Federal Way, WA 98003. This is a unique opportunity for Kenyans in the U.S. to connect directly with one of Equity Bank’s leading representatives — Jane Nyaga.

Whether you’re new to banking with Equity or already a client, this is your chance to sit down for a one-on-one conversation with Jane Nyaga and explore financial solutions tailored for the diaspora community.

What You Can Expect:

✅ Investment Opportunities in Kenya – Learn how you can grow your money through investment options available back home.

✅ Money Remittances and Transfers – Discover fast, secure, and affordable ways to send money to your loved ones.

✅ Opening or Managing Equity Bank Accounts – Get help opening a new account or managing your existing one.

✅ Real Estate and Mortgage Financing – Explore mortgage options for building or buying a home in Kenya.

✅ Building and Growing Wealth While Abroad – Strategize for long-term financial success with insights from Equity’s experienced team.

Venue: Holiday Inn Express, Federal Way, WA

Date: October 17–21, 2025

Contact Jane Nyaga on WhatsApp: +254 763 582 267

📞 Office Contact: +254 763 026 481

This is more than just a banking meet-up — it’s a bridge to your future back home. Come learn how Equity is powering diaspora growth through smart, accessible financial solutions.

TUMEFIKA WASHINGTON STATE – Let’s Grow Together!

Diaspora Office

📞 +254 763 026 481

📧 info@equitybank.co.ke

