Mutahi Kahiga Apologizes, Quits CoG Role Over Remarks on Raila

Nyeri, Kenya – October 22, 2025 – Governor Mutahi Kahiga apologizes and steps down from his position as Vice Chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG) following widespread outrage over remarks he made about the late Raila Odinga.

A video clip of Governor Kahiga’s controversial comments went viral earlier this week. The clip drew criticism from across the political divide. The remarks, made during a burial ceremony in his home village, were perceived by many as insensitive. They were also seen as disrespectful toward the former Prime Minister and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, who passed away recently.

In response to the backlash, Governor Mutahi Kahiga issued a public apology. He directly addressed the Odinga family, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the Luo community, and the Kenyan public at large.

“I sincerely apologize for the comments I made during the funeral. My words were not meant to celebrate the passing of Raila Odinga, but rather to express personal sentiments in a difficult moment. I deeply regret the pain caused,” Kahiga stated.

The governor also announced his resignation from his CoG role. He said the decision was driven by the “immense public reaction” and the need to take responsibility for both the real and perceived harm caused by his words.

“Leadership comes with accountability. I have chosen to step down as Vice Chairperson of the Council of Governors to allow healing and reflection, and to avoid further distraction from the important work the council is doing,” he said.

The move has been met with mixed reactions. Some leaders commended Kahiga for taking responsibility. Meanwhile, others continue to call for further disciplinary action.

Governor Kahiga’s resignation adds to the ongoing political tension following Raila Odinga’s passing. Odinga was a figure widely respected across the country for his decades of political leadership and advocacy.

As the nation continues to mourn, calls for unity and responsible political discourse are growing louder. The Governor Mutahi Kahiga apology and resignation signal a broader reckoning. This reckoning concerns public conduct by political leaders in times of national grief.

