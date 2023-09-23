Nyeri Diaspora Advisory Council to educate descendants of Mau Mau

In an announcement received with great jubilation, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga revealed that the members of Nyeri Diaspora Advisory Council (DAC) led by Honorary Ambassador Professor Peter Ndiang’ui has increased to 30, the number of children that they support.

This is done by adopting some grandchildren and great grandchildren of those who lost their lives or resources as they selflessly went to the forest to fight for Kenya’s independence.

This announcement was made during the burial ceremony of Field-Marshal Muthoni wa Kirima. During this solemn ceremony, it was noted that for a long time, Mau Mau heroes and heroines have either been outrightly ignored or been given token support by previous governments of Kenya.

Their history has also been suppressed and future children may never learn of the heroism and dedication of their forefathers. It was noted that the Ruto-Gachagua Government is reversing this.

The late Muthoni (1931 – 4th September 2023) who was born in Nairutia Village Nyeri was the only woman to have attained the rank of field-marshal and direct troops alongside Dedan Kimathi among others. She was buried on 22nd September 2023.

The burial ceremony was attended by thousands of people that included the deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, several cabinet members, members of parliament, several governors, and many other dignitaries. The Mcees of this solemn function were Governor Kahiga and MP Geoffrey Wandeto of Tetu.

In an interview that followed, Prof. Peter Ndiang’ui noted that the support of the thirty children that DAC supports is not limited to paying school fees. The students meet in immersion sessions during the holidays to learn leadership, communication, and critical thinking skills. Last August, these children learned about the Model United Nations (MUN) program.

They will be initiating the same in their schools. This will be followed by a Model UN competition next year. In addition, DAC will be sponsoring a Mau Mau based essay competition among high school students. Students will be required to highlight the selflessness and dedication of the Mau Mau soldiers.

Both Governor Kahiga and Honorary Ambassador Ndiang’ui met alongside other DAC members in New York last weekend during the UN General Assembly. Both Kahiga and Ndiang’ui were heavily involved in the deliberations of the SDG Action Weekend.

They discussed the accomplishments of DAC since it was initiated early this year and the projects planned ahead. Governor Kahiga expressed satisfaction in the methodical manner that DAC has operated so far and promised support in the various projects in future. He promised to identify one staff member in his office who will focus mostly on diaspora-initiated projects and identifying ways of building confidence in future investments.

Honorary Ambassador Peter Ndiang’ui noted that the Nyeri Diasporians are very proud of the way Governor Kahiga has meaningfully engaged them in development. The appointment of a central point person to focus on diaspora projects will go a long way in increasing communication between the people at home and the diasporians.

On a different note, both Governor Kahiga and Honorary Ambassador Peter Ndiang’ui have been invited to make a presentation at the International Round Table Conference at Oxford University, United Kingdom. Their presentation is entitled “Rethinking Socioeconomic Empowerment of Low-Income Rural Communities with Education as the base: The Case of Nyeri Diaspora Leadership Academy”.

Diaspora Messenger and its readers are very proud of the work done through DAC in Nyeri County. We urge other county governors to follow in the footsteps of Governor Kahiga. People in the diaspora are eager to help in their counties if proper channels are set up to build confidence that their investments are safe.

Nyeri Diaspora Advisory Council to educate descendants of Mau Mau