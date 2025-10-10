North Texas Pastor Forced to Self-Deport Amid Visa Backlog

North Texas – October 2025 — A beloved North Texas pastor is preparing to leave the country and his congregation behind after an immigration ordeal that has left his community stunned and heartbroken.

Pastor Albert Oliveira, originally from Brazil, is being forced to self-deport due to an overwhelming backlog in the U.S. visa system, despite having lived and worked legally in the country for over a decade.

- Advertisement -

According to a report by CBS, Oliveira, along with his wife and young son, has booked a one-way flight to Brazil for November after exhausting every legal avenue to remain in the United States. For the past two years, the family has poured time, effort, and thousands of dollars into navigating the complex U.S. immigration process — only to hit a wall.

“I was in denial for a long time,” Oliveira said. “Personally, we feel scammed.”

His words reflect the frustration shared by many foreign-born religious leaders across the country who have been caught in a system plagued by delays and limited options.

- Advertisement -

Oliveira first came to the U.S. on a student visa in 2011. For the past five years, he has served his congregation under an R-1 visa — a temporary visa designated for religious workers. The visa allows pastors, ministers, and other religious professionals to live and work in the U.S. for a limited time. However, transitioning from temporary status to permanent residency is often a lengthy and uncertain process.

Despite his dedication to his church and community, Oliveira’s attempts to adjust his immigration status have been repeatedly delayed due to administrative backlogs. With no clear timeline or resolution in sight, the family made the difficult decision to leave voluntarily before facing legal penalties or a forced removal.

Oliveira’s departure is not just a personal loss — it’s also a painful disruption for his congregation. Known for his compassion, leadership, and deep commitment to service, Oliveira has become a spiritual cornerstone for many in North Texas.

“We’re heartbroken,” said a member of his church. “He’s not just our pastor — he’s family.”

His story underscores a growing crisis faced by many religious institutions that rely on foreign-born clergy to meet spiritual and community needs. As the visa backlog continues to grow, more pastors and faith leaders find themselves in limbo — or, like Oliveira, forced to leave.

Immigration advocates say cases like this reveal deep flaws in the U.S. immigration system and call for urgent reform to protect those who have invested years of service to American communities.

As Oliveira prepares to leave the country he has called home for over a decade, he remains hopeful — though heartbroken.

This is not how we imagined our story would go,” he said. “But we trust that God has a plan.”