One Weeks to Go – Deliverance Church @55 Diaspora Conference

The global Deliverance Church International family is just a one week away from one of the most anticipated events of the year — the Deliverance Church @55 Diaspora Conference 2025. This milestone celebration marks 55 years of ministry impact, spiritual growth, and global outreach.

Set to take place in the United States, the Deliverance Church @55 Conference will bring together believers, ministers, and worshippers from around the world for a week of powerful ministry, worship, prayer, and prophetic impartation. Attendees can look forward to life-transforming sermons, dynamic praise sessions, and impactful fellowship.

Global Church Leaders to Attend

The conference will feature anointed global leaders and bishops from across the Deliverance Church network, including:

Bishop Dr. Mark Kariuki

Bishop JB Masinde

Bishop William Tuimising

Bishop George Gichana

Bishop Steve Mungai

Each of these seasoned ministers will share messages of faith, revival, and empowerment designed to strengthen believers and inspire the next generation of leaders.

Gala Dinner – The Grand Celebration

The climax of the Deliverance Church @55 Conference will be the Gala Dinner, organized by Deliverance Church International.

The dinner will take place on Sunday, November 9, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at 1316 S. Longmore, Mesa, AZ 85202.

The dress code for the evening is Black, White, or Gold, reflecting elegance and unity as the church celebrates 55 years of God’s faithfulness.

Tickets are $50 per person, and payments can be made via:

Zelle: Linkandlive

Linkandlive CashApp: $DiasporaDC55

For more information, contact Rev. Ruth Khayo at +1 (253) 256-9720 or (520) 535-4432.

A Global Family United in Faith

This historic event symbolizes more than just a church anniversary — it’s a celebration of the global Deliverance Church community’s unwavering faith, unity, and continued mission to reach nations with the Gospel.

As the countdown continues, anticipation builds among believers across continents who are eager to gather, worship, and rejoice in what God has done through Deliverance Church International over the past five and a half decades.

Mark your calendars — the confrence promise to be unforgettable moments of spiritual renewal, connection, and celebration.