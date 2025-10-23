Raila Odinga Junior installed as head of the Raila Odinga family

In a deeply symbolic ceremony held on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at their homestead in Bondo, Siaya County, Raila Odinga Junior was formally installed as the head of the Odinga family following the death of his father, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The ceremony and its key moments

The event combined solemn mourning, cultural rituals, and a celebration of continuity:

The ceremony took place at the family home of the Odingas in Bondo, on their farm in the rural area of Siaya County.

A traditional shaving ritual known in the Luo culture as liedo preceded the handing-over. In this case, Junior’s head was shaved by his grandmother, symbolising renewal and the transition of leadership.

He was given symbolic instruments of authority: a spear (to signify his duty to protect the homestead) and a shield (to guard the family).

The ceremony was marked by Luo cultural song, dance and ritual elements, underscoring the heritage and lineage of one of Kenya’s most prominent families.

What this means in the family and culture

According to statements by the family’s elder and clan head, Oburu Oginga (Siaya Senator and elder brother of the late Raila Odinga), the ceremony is not about political power but about preserving cultural leadership within the home. He explained:

“The seat of the home has been given to Raila Junior, not the political seat, but the cultural leadership of the home, which remains under me.”

Under Luo tradition, the funeral rites conclude after a certain number of days (commonly the fourth night), which then allows for the lifting of certain mourning practices and the handover of responsibility. In this case the installation came after that period.

Significance of the moment

The ceremony underscores the continuing legacy of the Odinga family — both as a household and as a cultural institution in the Luo community and Kenyan public life.

It highlights the interplay between traditional customs and modern politics: while the role is described as “not political,” the family’s status means that the event has public symbolism.

For Raila Junior, assuming this role places a heavier cultural and familial responsibility on his shoulders: he becomes the custodian of the household, its heritage, and its internal unity.

Context: following the passing of the patriarch

This installation follows the burial of Raila Odinga, who died on October 15, 2025 while in India for medical treatment. He was buried on October 19 at his farm in Bondo, after national mourning and a large turnout of dignitaries. The quick succession of these events—burial then installation—reflects the cultural imperative of continuity within the homestead.

What to watch going forward

While the role is described as household and cultural, questions may arise: how will Raila Junior balance this family leadership with any public/political roles?

How will the broader Odinga family (and the larger clan) respond to the transition in this era of Kenyan politics and society?

The ceremony reinforces the importance of tradition in modern Kenyan society—how these customs adapt (or are maintained) will be of interest.

