Ruto’s Promise to Raila’s Bodyguard Maurice Ogeta Unveiled

President William Ruto has extended a heartfelt tribute to Maurice Ogeta, the longtime bodyguard and close aide of the late Raila Odinga, pledging to include him in national efforts to honor and safeguard the former Prime Minister’s legacy.

Speaking during Raila Odinga’s funeral on Sunday, October 19, President Ruto praised Ogeta’s unwavering loyalty and dedication to Odinga over the years. The President took a moment to reflect on their shared political history, particularly their time under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) banner.

“I must thank Raila Odinga’s security people, Maurice Ogeta especially,” Ruto said. “Thank you very much, Maurice, for standing with Raila always. I remember Maurice; in our days of ODM, this Maurice used to wipe our shoes when we came late from campaign.”

Ruto’s comments, laced with emotion and nostalgia, underscored the deep personal and political bonds forged during their earlier years of struggle. In acknowledging Ogeta’s humility and commitment, Ruto went further to assure him of a continued role in preserving Raila Odinga’s legacy.

“Maurice, I want to tell you, the Government of Kenya, as we look after Raila’s legacy, you too will stand guard with us to look after Raila’s legacy,” he affirmed.

The President’s words came during a visibly emotional moment for Ogeta, who broke down in tears earlier as Raila Odinga’s body lay in state at Parliament. Ruto, in a rare show of personal empathy, had stepped forward to console him, embracing Ogeta and offering words of comfort.

Maurice Ogeta has been a constant presence at Raila’s side for decades — not just as a security aide, but as a trusted companion through years of political turbulence and triumph. His steadfast service extended to the very end, accompanying Odinga to India where the ODM leader was receiving treatment prior to his passing.

Ruto’s gesture signals a broader message of unity and continuity — acknowledging those who stood behind national figures like Raila Odinga, and ensuring they are recognized in the process of nation-building and memory preservation.

As Kenya prepares to bid farewell to one of its most influential political figures, the promise made to Maurice Ogeta serves not only as a personal tribute but also as a symbolic reminder of the many unsung heroes who stand in the shadows of history, safeguarding those who shape it.

