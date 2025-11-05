A Father’s Pride: Emmanuel’s Study Abroad Journey

For Joseph Kipchumba, watching his son, Emmanuel Kibet, board a plane to the United States marked a deeply emotional moment, one filled with pride, gratitude, and hope for the future. Speaking as a proud father from Uasin Gishu County, Joseph shared his joy and relief as his son prepared to begin a new academic chapter abroad, commencing an exciting abroad journey.

Emmanuel has been accepted to Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). He will pursue a Master of Science in Engineering with a concentration in Engineering Management. This is a major step toward realizing his professional and personal ambitions on this overseas journey.

- Advertisement -

Reflecting on the journey that led to this milestone, Joseph expressed heartfelt appreciation for the support and transparency that made the process possible. He emphasized that the opportunity was “real, genuine, and truly life-changing.” He described the team behind the program as kind, responsive, and genuinely committed to helping students succeed in their travels abroad.

As a father, Joseph could not hide his pride in Emmanuel’s determination and discipline. He offered his son words of encouragement to stay respectful, focused, and hardworking. This was important as he takes on this next chapter of his abroad journey.

- Advertisement -

He also shared a message for other parents: to believe in their children’s dreams and support them as they reach for global opportunities. “When you stand with them,” he said, “their success becomes your pride.”

Emmanuel’s journey from Uasin Gishu to Virginia stands as a reminder that with faith, family support, and perseverance, the dream of studying abroad can truly become a reality.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams. They enable studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background. Programs like ISP support Jerotich’s leap toward higher learning on this abroad journey.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Dorin Jerotich’s leap toward advanced education in Michigan exemplifies this ambition. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Tanzania Office:

Denso Building, House No.1, Block 23, 4th Floor,

Kaloleni Street,

Arusha CBD, Tanzania.

Tel: ‪+(255) 750 688 638

A Father’s Pride: Emmanuel’s Study Abroad Journey