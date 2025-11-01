Doreen’s Journey to the US: A Family’s Proud Farewell

For Doreen David’s family, the day of her departure marked a mix of disbelief, pride, and deep gratitude. As they gathered to bid her farewell, the reality that their daughter was finally leaving for the United States to pursue her master’s degree in Data Science and Analytics at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan was both overwhelming and heartwarming. What had once felt like a distant dream had now become a beautiful reality.

Her loved ones spoke with emotion, recalling the challenges they had faced along the way and the determination that carried them through. For them, Doreen’s achievement wasn’t just personal — it was a victory for the entire family. Her journey, they said, had inspired them to aim higher and believe that, with faith and effort, anything is possible.

As the family watched her board her flight, the atmosphere was filled with both joy and reflection — a proud reminder of what hard work, faith, and opportunity can achieve.

Doreen’s story stands as a testament to the power of perseverance and family support — proof that dreams do come true when belief meets action.

Doreen’s Journey to the U.S.: A Family’s Proud Farewell

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), a one-stop platform that empowers bright talent to study, live, and work abroad, unlocking global opportunities without limits.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

