Equity Bank Team Now in Georgia: Bringing Home Closer to Atlanta

Atlanta, GA – Equity Bank’s Diaspora Team has arrived in Georgia, USA, to bring financial services closer to Kenyans living and working abroad. The team will be available from November 7th to 13th at Sarah Brooks Law Firm LLC, 3417 Canton Rd, Marietta, GA 30066, and from November 14th to 16th at KACC Church, 771 Elberta Dr, Marietta, GA 30066, between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm daily.

This special outreach aims to help Kenyans in the diaspora access tailored financial solutions that make managing money between Kenya and the U.S. easier and more secure.

Services Tailor-Made for Kenyans Abroad

Kenyans in Georgia can engage directly with the Equity Bank Diaspora Team to explore a full range of banking and investment services, including:

Opening a Diaspora Dollar Account for convenient international banking.

for convenient international banking. Applying for a Mortgage to invest in property back home.

to invest in property back home. Accessing Business Loans to fund personal or commercial ventures in Kenya.

to fund personal or commercial ventures in Kenya. Getting Expert Wealth Management Advice for long-term financial planning.

for long-term financial planning. Enjoying Seamless Personal Banking through Equity’s global digital platforms.

Empowering the Kenyan Diaspora Community

Equity Bank continues to strengthen its presence among Kenyans in the United States by providing trusted, flexible, and innovative financial solutions. This initiative allows the diaspora community to invest, save, and manage their wealth effortlessly while staying connected to home.

Visit and Connect

Kenyans in Georgia are encouraged to visit the Equity Bank team during the scheduled days for personalized financial consultations.

For inquiries, contact via WhatsApp:

📞 Jeff Gitahi: +254 763 959 827

📞 Jane Nyaga: +254 763 582 267

📞 Office Contact: +254 763 026 481

Diaspora Office

📞 +254 763 026 481

📧 info@equitybank.co.ke

https://equitygroupholdings.com/ke/diaspora-banking/

Equity Bank – Bringing Home Closer to You.

Equity Bank Team Now in Georgia: Bringing Home Closer to Atlanta