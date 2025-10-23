Meet the Equity Bank Team in Minnesota — Oct 24th to 29th 2025

The Kenyan diaspora community in Minnesota is in for an exciting opportunity! Equity Bank is coming closer to you — bringing personalized financial solutions designed to meet your unique needs while living abroad.

From October 24th to 29th, 2025, you can meet the Equity Bank team at Uplifted Care Services, 3340 Brookdale Dr N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, United States, between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily.

- Advertisement -

This event is your chance to connect directly with Equity Bank representatives and explore a wide range of financial services tailor-made for Kenyans living and working overseas.

What’s in It for You

Open a Diaspora Dollar Account – Manage your finances in foreign currency with ease and flexibility.

– Manage your finances in foreign currency with ease and flexibility. Apply for a Mortgage – Own property back home through our diaspora mortgage solutions.

– Own property back home through our diaspora mortgage solutions. Access Business Loans – Get financing to grow your business in Kenya or abroad.

– Get financing to grow your business in Kenya or abroad. Get Expert Wealth Management Advice – Learn smart ways to grow and protect your wealth.

– Learn smart ways to grow and protect your wealth. Enjoy Seamless Personal Banking – Experience world-class banking services wherever you are.

Why You Should Attend

Whether you’re planning to invest back home, open a bank account, apply for a mortgage, or simply want to understand how to grow your wealth while living abroad — this is the perfect time to meet the Equity Bank team in person.

Come and engage with our friendly professionals who are ready to guide you through every step of your financial journey.

- Advertisement -

For more details, reach out via WhatsApp:

📞 Jeff Gitahi: +254 763 959 827

📞 Jane Nyaga: +254 763 582 267

📞 Sam Ireri: +254 764 878 588

Equity Bank — Your Financial Partner, Wherever You Are.

Diaspora Office

📞 +254 763 026 481

📧 info@equitybank.co.ke

https://equitygroupholdings.com/ke/diaspora-banking/

Meet the Equity Bank Team in Minnesota — Oct 24th to 29th 2025