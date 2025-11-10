Gospel Artist Betty Bayo, Ex-Wife of Pastor Kanyari, Dies of Cancer

Nairobi, Kenya – Renowned Kenyan gospel singer Betty Bayo (born Beatrice Wairimu Mbugua) has died after a brief but fierce battle with blood cancer (leukaemia), it was confirmed by her family and industry peers on Monday, November 10, 2025.

A Life of Music, Faith & Service

Betty Bayo came to the fore in Kenya’s gospel music scene through her breakthrough single “Eleventh Hour”, which became an anthem of hope, redemption and divine timing across churches and gospel platforms. Over the years she maintained a warm, joyful public persona—mixing business, music ministry and motherhood.

Her Final Battle

According to family representatives, Betty had been hospitalised at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after a sudden deterioration in health. She was admitted initially at another facility before being transferred to KNH’s private wing on Friday, November 7, 2025. The family stated she was diagnosed with acute leukaemia and was suffering from excessive bleeding, and despite the doctors’ efforts, her condition advanced rapidly. She is reported to have breathed her last around 1:03 pm on Monday.

Personal Life & Legacy

Betty Bayo leaves behind two children, born during her marriage to Victor Kanyari, a prominent pastor. Although the couple later separated, they maintained a co-parenting relationship. In a heartfelt tribute, Kanyari posted:

“R.I.P Mama Sky. The mother to my kids.”

Church leaders and fellow artistes paid tribute to her for the contribution she made to the gospel industry:

“She leaves behind a legacy of a great contribution in the growth of the Gospel Music industry… a soul that maximised its full potential.”

Her influence stretched beyond music into mentorship, business and digital content creation—she was a relatable voice for faith, resilience, and transformation.

What Her Passing Means for Gospel Music

Her death leaves a meaningful void in the Kenyan gospel and Christian music fraternity. As one obituary noted:

Her songs were more than entertainment—they were a source of comfort and strength for so many.

The ripple effect includes fans, church congregations, content creators, fellow gospel artistes and ministries who will remember her message of hope and perseverance.

Funeral & Arrangements

The family confirmed that Betty’s body has been transferred to the Kenyatta University Referral Hospital Mortuary and that further details regarding funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

In Memoriam

As we reflect on Betty Bayo’s journey—from the hit “Eleventh Hour” to the final days of her fight—her legacy endures:

A voice that offered hope in difficult times

A ministry rooted in faith, authenticity and resilience

A story that inspires those who face trials to keep trusting and serving

Our thoughts and prayers go out to her children, her family, her extended gospel music family and all who were touched by her life and music.

May her soul rest in peace—and may her message continue to uplift generations to come.

