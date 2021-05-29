PHOTOS: Betty Bayo Introduces Her New Man In Style

In July 2020, Bayo who is never afraid to speak on her past relationships confessed that she once bleached her skin to please a man she was dating back in the days.

According to the 11th hour hit maker, her man wanted to marry a light skin chick, and because she was in love she gave in and bleached her skin to please him, but later on she was dumped.

“Bases on a true story .I once felt in love with a young man I was sure he will marry me I loved and adored him ,he claimed he loved me too and he would marry me if only I was light skinned (rangi ya thau) I decided to remove my legs from the sack ,Mimi huyoo river road I bleached my skin nmfurahishe the next thing he told me he will marry me if only I was abit taller weee my friend nlikua natembea na high heals throughout karibu niende nazo kwa choo to ndimukenie , along the way he dumped me leaving me looking like a confused chamelion ..yellow face black legs blue hands 🤣 had no choice that to go back to factory setting,” reads part of Betty Bayo’s post.

Moving in

In a separate narration, the singer also disclosed that she made a mistake by moving in with a man she had barely known for three weeks.