Mzee John Mabiria Promoted to Glory in Baltimore Maryland

It is with profound sadness and humble acceptance we announce the promotion to glory of John Nyaberi Mabiria. He was the husband to mama Helen Mabiria and father to Sospeter (Sos) Nyaberi of Baltimore. This occurred on 11/01/2025 at Franklin Square hospital.

Mzee John Mabiria, a retired Kenya army officer, arrived in the U.S. in February 2025 to visit his son, Sospeter. He developed complications from an earlier surgery performed while in Kenya which eventually became septic. These complications caused him to be hospitalized at Franklin Square Hospital on at least three separate occasions with extended stays. Mama Helen arrived in the U.S in May 2025 to be with mzee while he battled his illness.

Family and friends have come together to assist in raising funds to cover the funeral and other expenses. The funeral is scheduled for Friday November 21, 2025 at Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236. This will be followed by interment at

Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, 10201 Bird River Rd, Essex, MD 21220. The ceremony will begin at 9.AM to 2.PM. It will be followed by a repast at Sospeter’s place.

This announcement and appeal is a rallying call to all and any well wishers. We ask to stand with the family during this difficult moment. Your financial support will go a long way in giving mzee a dignified send-off.

Friends and family are meeting daily from 6PM at Sospeter’s home. Please feel free to pass by to console with the family and give a word of encouragement or prayer. Sospeter’s home address is 4301 Slater Ave, Nottingham, MD 21128.

