Death Announcement of Prof Joseph Karanja Kimani of Baltimore MD

It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Prof. Joseph Karanja Kimani (Wa Julia) on Friday August 13th, 2021 in Baltimore MD.

He was a professor in Economics at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD for 51 years.

Prof. Joseph Karanja Kimani was father to Julia Nyambura and Christopher Kimani.

He was a beloved uncle to Peter Wanjihia and Charles Mwangi Njau both of Baltimore among others.

Prof. Kimani will be laid to rest in Kariua, Muranga County.

Memorial service and funeral arrangements will be communicated later.

Family and friends in Maryland will hold virtual Zoom prayer meetings on Mon16th, Wed 18th and Fri 20th from 7-8pm all days.

Financial support can be sent via

Cashapp Charles Mwangi $charlesnjau1 443-220-2992 or

Cashapp Nancy Kihu $NancyKihu 443-564-0861

Zelle 443-564-0861

Zoom Meeting Link:

Meeting ID: 857 2056 1008

Passcode:111111

Information Contacts:

Pastor Mugwe 410-236-5401

Peter Wanjihia 443-600-0356

Warigia Wanjihia 443-600-0451

Dionisiah Mwaura 410-262-2653

_*I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.*_ 2 Timothy 4:7

