Death Announcement Of Lucy Kamau Of Baltimore, Maryland

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the promotion to glory of our beloved sister Lucy Kamau (Cucu Lucy or Mama Kariuki) on 12/10/21 in Baltimore, Maryland. Cucu Lucy succumbed to a long illness bravely born at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. She was wife to Mr. Godfrey Kamau of Kenya, sister-in-law to Dr. Moses Githua Kamau and mother to Patrick Kariuki of Seattle WA and Peterson Mwangi of Kenya. She was a spiritual mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother to many. She was a member of Ebenezer Worship Center in Baltimore, MD.

Lucy will be laid to rest in Supuri, N’garua in Nyahururu, Kenya. Date to be announced.

Viewing details to be announced.

Memorial Service will be on:

Saturday 12/18/21 at 4:00 pm

United Methodist Church

5315 Harford Road

Baltimore, MD 21214

Patriciah kibe: Cash app-$PatKibe

Zelle- 4439870053

Kairu Rebo: Zelle- (770) 882-9000

For info please contact:

Patrick Kariuki 443-226-3453

Pastor Kiguru 443-564-9930

Patricia Kibe 443-987-0053

Wakiagu 443-946-6129

Racheal Liyayi 443-570-3226

Karanja Mwaura 410-303-3335

