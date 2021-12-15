Death Announcement Of Lucy Kamau Of Baltimore, Maryland

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Death Announcement Of Lucy Kamau Of Baltimore, Maryland
SUNRISE: 1952 – SUNSET DEC 10, 2021: Death Announcement Of Lucy Kamau Of Baltimore, Maryland

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the promotion to glory of our beloved sister Lucy Kamau (Cucu Lucy or Mama Kariuki) on 12/10/21 in Baltimore, Maryland. Cucu Lucy succumbed to a long illness bravely born at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. She was wife to Mr. Godfrey Kamau of Kenya, sister-in-law to Dr. Moses Githua Kamau and mother to Patrick Kariuki of Seattle WA and Peterson Mwangi of Kenya. She was a spiritual mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother to many. She was a member of Ebenezer Worship Center in Baltimore, MD.

Lucy will be laid to rest in Supuri, N’garua in Nyahururu, Kenya. Date to be announced.
Viewing details to be announced.

Memorial Service will be on:
Saturday 12/18/21 at 4:00 pm
United Methodist Church
5315 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214

Related Posts
NEWS

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement Of Charity Ndirangu Of…

NEWS

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of…

NEWS

Gone Too Soon: Death Announcement of Abby Gathoni Kagwima of…

NEWS

The Untimely passing Of Alex Kamau Gitahi After Semi-Truck…

Patriciah kibe: Cash app-$PatKibe
Zelle- 4439870053

Kairu Rebo: Zelle- (770) 882-9000

For info please contact:
Patrick Kariuki 443-226-3453
Pastor Kiguru 443-564-9930
Patricia Kibe 443-987-0053
Wakiagu 443-946-6129
Racheal Liyayi 443-570-3226
Karanja Mwaura 410-303-3335

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

Death Announcement Of Lucy Kamau Of Baltimore, Maryland

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -