Death Announcement Of Lucy Kamau Of Baltimore, Maryland
It is with profound sorrow that we announce the promotion to glory of our beloved sister Lucy Kamau (Cucu Lucy or Mama Kariuki) on 12/10/21 in Baltimore, Maryland. Cucu Lucy succumbed to a long illness bravely born at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore. She was wife to Mr. Godfrey Kamau of Kenya, sister-in-law to Dr. Moses Githua Kamau and mother to Patrick Kariuki of Seattle WA and Peterson Mwangi of Kenya. She was a spiritual mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother to many. She was a member of Ebenezer Worship Center in Baltimore, MD.
Lucy will be laid to rest in Supuri, N’garua in Nyahururu, Kenya. Date to be announced.
Viewing details to be announced.
Memorial Service will be on:
Saturday 12/18/21 at 4:00 pm
United Methodist Church
5315 Harford Road
Baltimore, MD 21214
Patriciah kibe: Cash app-$PatKibe
Zelle- 4439870053
Kairu Rebo: Zelle- (770) 882-9000
For info please contact:
Patrick Kariuki 443-226-3453
Pastor Kiguru 443-564-9930
Patricia Kibe 443-987-0053
Wakiagu 443-946-6129
Racheal Liyayi 443-570-3226
Karanja Mwaura 410-303-3335
