Record-Breaker: China Unveils the World’s Tallest Bridge

Guizhou, China – November 2025 — China has once again pushed the boundaries of modern engineering with the grand opening of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge. It is now officially recognized as the world’s tallest bridge. Rising a staggering 625 metres (2,050 feet) above the canyon floor, this colossal suspension bridge stretches nearly 3 kilometres (2 miles) across the spectacular “Earth Crack” gorge in Guizhou Province, southwest China.

From Vision to Reality: Four Years of Engineering Excellence

Construction on the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge began in January 2022. It was completed in less than four years. This is an astonishing feat considering the region’s extreme terrain and weather challenges. Engineers and workers faced vertical cliffs, high winds, and deep valleys to complete what many are calling a new icon of Chinese infrastructure.

The project forms a vital part of the S57 Liuzhi–Anlong Expressway, a high-speed route designed to connect isolated mountain communities. The bridge has dramatically reduced travel time across the Huajiang Canyon. Travel time went from two hours to just two minutes, transforming regional connectivity and trade.

An Engineering Marvel Over “The Earth Crack”

Locally dubbed the “Earth Crack”, the canyon beneath the bridge plunges more than half a kilometre deep. To conquer this natural barrier, engineers employed advanced suspension cable technology. They also used high-precision drones and AI-assisted monitoring systems to ensure safety and stability.

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge now surpasses Guizhou’s previous record-holder, the Duge Bridge, which stood at 565 metres. Its deck-to-surface clearance of 625 metres makes it the tallest bridge on Earth. It overtakes every other bridge globally in terms of vertical height.

Economic and Tourism Impact

Officials highlight that the bridge’s completion will boost tourism, trade, and investment across the region. Its futuristic design and breathtaking views are expected to make it a world-class tourist destination. This will attract visitors to viewing platforms, glass walkways, and even bungee-jump zones.

Guizhou’s mountainous terrain has long been a challenge for travel and trade. With this bridge, local residents gain better access to education, healthcare, and markets. This furthers China’s mission to develop its interior provinces through infrastructure-led growth.

Why It Matters

China now holds eight of the ten highest bridges in the world, reaffirming its global dominance in large-scale civil engineering. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge stands as both a technological marvel and a symbol of the country’s commitment to innovation, connectivity, and sustainable development.

Record-Breaker: China Unveils the World’s Tallest Bridge