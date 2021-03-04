Rush to Buy Houses: Kenyans excited to live in Nairobi’s Tallest Apartment

Kenya’s tallest building will for the first time have residential space and although it is yet to be completed, it is already attracting a number of Kenyans due to its unique architecture.

The 44-storey building, dubbed 88 Nairobi, is being constructed by Lordship Africa and is set to be completed in about 36 months. It will be the second tallest skyscraper in Africa after South Africa’s Ponte City.

According to the Lordship Africa Chairman Jonathan Jackson, the project has attracted over 76 pre-sale transactions where a two-bedroom unit is currently going at Ksh25 million.

The units have smart-house technology where most of the house appliances are automated and use the internet for comfort and convenience. It also has a heated indoor swimming pool and extended parking space to accommodate all the residents.

The building will also have superb security measures including seven high-speed lifts and other lifts dedicated specifically for firemen.

Buyers have also been lured with additional benefits like household cleaning service, the arrangement of domestic staff, chef, personal butlers, and in-room child care.

The owners will also benefit from pet sitting, plant maintenance and air-freshening whilst they away.

Jackson who was speaking during an interview with Home & Away said that the choice of location was meant to target thousands of Nairobians who commute from estates located far from the Central Business District(CBD) where most offices are based.

“Upper Hill is home to offices for multinationals, listed companies, international organizations and other respectable firms.”

“Kenya is becoming the hub of investment in sub-Saharan Africa. Lordship Africa is responding to this trend and the resultant demand for quality residential units,” he said.

The rental prices for the units that have been completed average Ksh500,000 per month.

