Those Called by God Have the Authority to Drive Out Evil Spirits

The Bible makes it clear that those called by God are not powerless. Scripture teaches that God equips His chosen servants with spiritual authority, including the ability to drive out evil spirits and heal the sick.

This divine empowerment is demonstrated in the ministry of Jesus Christ, who passed His authority to His followers. Two foundational passages—Matthew 10:1 and Luke 9:1—reveal how Jesus entrusted His disciples with supernatural abilities to advance the kingdom of God.

Biblical Evidence of Authority: Matthew 10:1

In Matthew 10:1, we read:

“Jesus called his twelve disciples to him and gave them authority to drive out evil spirits and to heal every disease and sickness.”

- Advertisement -

This verse emphasizes three major truths:

Jesus is the source of spiritual authority.

The authority did not come from human strength, rituals, or personal merit—it came directly from Christ. The disciples received authority with a purpose.

Their mission was not merely to proclaim the gospel but to demonstrate it with power. This authority included both deliverance and healing.

The disciples were commissioned to confront demonic oppression and physical suffering, reflecting the compassionate nature of God’s kingdom.

Confirmation in Luke 9:1

Luke 9:1 provides a second witness to this divine empowerment:

“When Jesus had called the Twelve together, he gave them power and authority to drive out all demons and to cure diseases.”

Here, Scripture uses both power and authority:

Authority (exousia): the right to act in Jesus’ name

Power (dynamis): the ability to perform miracles

Together, these empowered the disciples to demonstrate God’s rule over every form of spiritual darkness and human brokenness.

Commissioned to Preach and Demonstrate the Kingdom

In both passages, Jesus not only grants authority but also sends His disciples to preach the kingdom of God. Their message was confirmed by signs and wonders, proving that:

God’s kingdom brings freedom from demonic oppression

God’s kingdom brings healing to the sick and suffering

God’s kingdom is active, powerful, and compassionate

Deliverance and healing were not optional additions—they were essential components of the disciples’ mission.

Does This Authority Apply Today?

Many Christians believe that the same Jesus who empowered the Twelve still empowers believers today. Those who are called by God and walk in obedience to His Word may also operate under the spiritual authority Christ gives:

To confront evil

To pray for healing

To bring hope to the suffering

To demonstrate the power of the gospel

The authority is not for personal glory but for advancing God’s kingdom and revealing His love.

Conclusion

The Bible clearly teaches that Jesus gave His disciples authority to drive out evil spirits and heal the sick, as revealed in Matthew 10:1 and Luke 9:1. These passages remind believers that God equips His followers with everything needed to fulfill His mission. Through His power, Christians today continue to proclaim the kingdom of God—bringing healing, deliverance, and hope to a world in need.