China Visa-Free Transit Policy Attracts 60% International Visitors

China is witnessing a sharp rebound in international travel following the expansion of its visa-free transit policy, with new official data showing a 60.8% surge in transit travelers using the extended 240-hour stay option. The policy upgrade has significantly boosted inbound tourism, business travel, and international mobility across major Chinese cities.

China Records Over 40 Million Foreign Arrivals in One Year

Over the past year, 40.6 million foreign nationals entered China, marking a 27.2% year-on-year increase in international arrivals. The growth highlights renewed global confidence in China as a travel and business destination, driven largely by simplified entry policies and expanded visa-free access.

Among these travelers, the number using the 240-hour (10-day) visa-free transit policy increased by 60.8% compared to the period before the optimization, making it one of the most impactful travel policy changes China has introduced in recent years.

240-Hour Visa-Free Transit Policy: What Changed?

The updated visa-free transit policy was officially implemented on December 17, 2024, bringing major enhancements:

Stay duration extended from 72 or 144 hours to 240 hours (10 days)

Eligible entry and exit ports expanded from 39 to 65 ports

Coverage widened to 24 provincial-level regions

Greater freedom of movement within approved provinces

This expansion allows travelers more time and flexibility to explore China beyond a single city, making short-term visits more attractive and economically beneficial.

Eligible Countries and Entry Requirements

Citizens from 55 eligible countries can take advantage of China’s visa-free transit policy, including:

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Australia

Most EU member states

Japan, South Korea, and many others

Basic Requirements:

A valid passport

A confirmed onward ticket to a third country or region

Compliance with permitted activities under the policy

Notably, Hong Kong and Macau qualify as third regions, making it easier for travelers to design flexible itineraries.

Where Travelers Can Go in China

Under the 240-hour visa-free transit policy, travelers can move freely within 24 approved provinces and municipalities, including major international hubs such as:

Beijing

Shanghai

Guangdong

Zhejiang

Jiangsu

Chengdu and Chongqing regions

This expanded regional access supports both leisure tourism and commercial engagement, allowing visitors to attend meetings, explore cultural landmarks, or visit family members.

Permitted Activities Under the Visa-Free Transit Policy

Travelers entering China under the 240-hour visa-free transit policy may engage in:

Tourism and sightseeing

Business meetings and trade activities

Visiting relatives and friends

Short-term cultural and commercial exchanges

However, employment, long-term study, or media-related activities still require appropriate visas.

Why This Policy Matters for Global Travel

China’s expanded visa-free transit policy aligns with broader efforts to revitalize inbound tourism, strengthen international business ties, and restore global travel connectivity post-pandemic. The strong growth in arrivals demonstrates that streamlined entry policies are a key driver of international mobility.

Industry analysts expect international arrivals to continue rising in 2026 as awareness of the 240-hour visa-free option grows among travelers, airlines, and tour operators.

Outlook for 2026 and Beyond

With expanded access, longer stays, and simplified procedures, China is positioning itself as a more open and accessible destination for global travelers. The success of the visa-free transit policy may also pave the way for additional visa relaxations and broader entry reforms in the future.

