Visa-Free Country: Ruto Abolishes Visa Requirement For Kenya

President William Ruto has removed visa restrictions for all foreigners travelling to Kenya beginning January 2024.

Speaking on Tuesday, December 12 during the Jamuhuri Day Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, Ruto said Kenya is the home of humanity, and everyone across the world should be allowed to visit.

“It is with great pleasure, as President of this extraordinary country, to make a historic announcement of the decision of the Government of Kenya. Beginning January 2024, Kenya will be a visa-free country. It shall no longer be necessary for any person from any corner of the globe to carry the burden of applying for a visa to come to Kenya,” said Ruto.

The Head of State noted that the government has developed a digital platform where all foreigners travelling to Kenya will be identified in advance before arriving in the country.

“To implement this new policy, we have developed a digital platform to ensure that all travellers to Kenya are identified in advance on an electronic platform. All travellers will obtain electronic travel authorisation,” he stated.

Ruto at the same time disclosed that Kenya is out of the danger of debt distress and the economy is on a stable footing.

He noted that inflation is now at 6.8%, down from a high of 9.2% last year and the GDP has grown at 5.4% in the last six months making Kenya the 29th fastest-growing economy in the world, according to the World Bank.

President Ruto also revealed that tech giant Meta has agreed to monetize content for creatives in Kenya

“Just yesterday, Meta committed to helping creators in Kenya earn money for crafting original content. Following a pilot programme with eligible creators in the country, Meta will be expanding monetisation opportunities and allowing more creators to earn a living doing what they love,” he stated.

The Head of State further conferred world-beating athlete Faith Kipyegon the rank and status of the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (EGH), the highest honour in the country.

“She has earned her place at the very top, from running barefoot to breaking two world records within a year is the ultimate heroism. Faith’s journey is an inspiration to all our young and aspiring athletes,” Ruto continued.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

