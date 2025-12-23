Christopher Omondi’s Journey to the University of Alabama

Christopher Omondi is stepping into a new and exciting chapter as he prepares to join the University of Alabama at Birmingham to pursue a Master of Science in Cybersecurity.

Although his undergraduate background was in business, Christopher knew early on that his long-term future lay in technology. His ambition is clear: to become a senior penetration tester. To bridge the gap between business and IT, he deliberately chose cybersecurity, a field that aligns perfectly with his passion for identifying vulnerabilities, strengthening systems, and protecting digital infrastructure.

His interest in cybersecurity is not new. Christopher has already completed a diploma in cybersecurity, where he studied units such as ethical hacking, security, and artificial intelligence. These foundational experiences sharpened his technical thinking and deepened his fascination with how computer systems can be tested, secured, and improved.

Christopher first learned about the International Scholars Program through his neighbor. Her daughter had already gone to the United States, and although she had not used ISP, she was familiar with the program and encouraged him to explore it. In June of the previous year, Christopher began researching ISP and its founder, Bob Mwiti. After taking time to understand the program and its structure, he made the decision to join.

The journey was rewarding but not without challenges. One of the key milestones was preparing for the GRE, an exam Christopher approached with discipline and focus.

Another major hurdle was securing an education loan. Christopher acknowledges that this step could have stalled his dream entirely. Through the guidance and support of ISP, he was able to successfully navigate the loan process.

As he prepares for departure, Christopher is both confident and excited. While he has flown locally within Kenya and internationally to South Africa before, this upcoming journey marks a significant milestone. His travel route will take him from Nairobi to Doha, then onward to the United States with Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as his port of entry, before a final domestic flight to Birmingham, Alabama, where his academic journey will officially begin.

