A Father’s Gratitude as Daughter Begins Her Journey In USA

For Owino Charles, watching his firstborn daughter, Susan Maiba, depart for the United States is a moment he describes as nothing short of a dream fulfilled. A father grounded in faith and family, Charles reflects with humility, gratitude, and awe at a journey he once found hard to believe was possible.

From Susan’s early years, her character stood out. Charles recalls a disciplined child who valued her time, focused on her studies, and rarely distracted herself with things that did not add value to her future.

Yet when the idea of studying in the United States first emerged, it felt overwhelming. As a family, they turned to faith. The cost, the distance, and the uncertainty all made the journey seem impossible. Like many parents, he wondered whether such an opportunity could truly be within reach, especially when quality education abroad often feels far removed from everyday reality in Kenya.

There were moments of hesitation, doubt, and exhaustion. Susan would sometimes share how demanding the process was, and as parents, Charles and his wife stepped in wherever they could. They encouraged her, supported her, and above all, prayed with her. As a Christian family, prayer was always their first response, followed by unity and encouragement.

Charles admits that he learned about the International Scholars Program through Susan herself. He watched as she navigated an intensive process with persistence and resilience. When the visa was finally approved, belief replaced doubt. Seeing the visa stamped in her passport made everything real. In that moment, he knew God had truly made a way.

With deep appreciation, Charles thanks the vision bearer and the entire International Scholars Program team. As a father, his hope is that the program continues to grow, touching more lives and opening doors for more young people.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Tanzania Office:

Denso Building, House No.1, Block 23, 4th Floor,

Kaloleni Street,

Arusha CBD, Tanzania.

Tel: ‪+(255) 750 688 638

