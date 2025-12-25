Death Announcement: Francis Muteru Githinji of Australia

It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that the family of Francis Muteru Githinji announces his untimely passing. Francis, aged 36, died on 22nd December 2025 in Clyde, Victoria, following a tragic and fatal stabbing. The incident is currently under investigation by Victoria Police.

Remembering Francis Muteru Githinji

Francis Muteru Githinji had been living in Melbourne, Australia, since 2016 and was a well-known and respected member of the local community. He will be fondly remembered, particularly within the Kenyan community in South-East Melbourne, for his warmth, kindness, humility, and strong relationships built over many years.

Francis was a person who touched many lives through his generosity of spirit and quiet strength. His loss has deeply affected family, friends, and the wider African diaspora across Victoria and beyond.

Family and Loved Ones

Francis was the beloved son of Geoffrey Githinji Mwangi and Alice Githinji. He was a devoted brother to:

Peninah Githinji

Pauline Wangechi Samoei

Waithera Githinji

The late Ephantus Mwangi Githinji

He was also a dear brother-in-law to Joshua Samoei and Dorcas Mwathi, a cherished nephew to Moses and Esther Mutegwa, and a loving cousin and uncle within the extended family.

Appeal for Calm and Privacy

The family respectfully requests the community to remain calm, refrain from speculation, and respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time, as investigations by Victoria Police are ongoing.

Condolences and Community Support

Friends, relatives, and members of the community are encouraged to come together in love, prayer, and solidarity to mourn this great loss and support the family.

Condolences & Contributions (PAYID):

P. Chomba – 0452 232 485

The family address and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

— Psalm 34:18

