Death Announcement: Samuel Ireri of Birmingham, Alabama

It is with deep sorrow and humble submission to God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Samuel (Sam) Ireri, which occurred on December 25, 2025, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, following a courageous battle with leukemia.

Sam was the beloved son of Rev. Dr. Stephen Ireri and Mrs. Mandrine Ireri, a devoted husband to Mary Ngugi Ireri, and a loving father to Chris Kathambana, Timothy Ngugi, and Sharon Wanjiru. He was a cherished brother to Mary (Silas) Muthuri and Mercy (Fred) Obare, a caring uncle to Kenneth Muthuri, Brian Muthuri, Sam Muthuri, Destiny Obare, and Favour Obare, and a dear nephew to Rev. Ayub Muthama and Bishop Ann Muthama of Pennsylvania.

Sam will be remembered for his faith, love for family, and unwavering strength during his illness. His passing has left a profound void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Prayer and Support

The family humbly requests prayers and financial support to assist with hospital and funeral expenses, including arrangements to transport Sam’s body to Kenya for burial.

Daily prayers will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at:

Rev. Ireri’s Home

609 Valley Street

Hoover, AL 35226

Contacts for More Information

Mary Muthuri – 205-907-3210

Stan Kago – 205-447-9168

Silas Muthuri – 205-370-7067

Peter Iraki – 205-413-3189

Purity Iraki – 205-413-3190

Mercy Obare – 205-587-2193

Fred Obare – 205-401-0393

Jane Ngei – 205-218-6690

Daniel Muriithi – 205-447-7758

Ronald Langat – 205-222-5668

Jane Njambi – 205-643-0533

Rev. Ayub Muthama – WhatsApp: +1 717-769-8715

Bishop Ann Muthama – WhatsApp: +1 717-634-0010

Financial Support Options

Cash App: $LICM (Preferred)

Zelle: 205-401-0393

Venmo: @Fred-Obare

📌 Memorial and funeral service details will be communicated at a later date.

WhatsApp Group

Please use the link below to join the family WhatsApp group for updates and coordination:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/IMyRYTtWrMw3Cc7WZL4EEr

With sincere thanks and appreciation,

