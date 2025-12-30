spot_img
Wednesday, December 31, 2025
spot_img
HomeNEWS
spot_img

Death Announcement: Samuel Ireri of Birmingham, Alabama

Diaspora Messenger
By Diaspora Messenger
Death Announcement: Samuel Ireri of Birmingham, Alabama
Death Announcement: Samuel Ireri of Birmingham, Alabama

It is with deep sorrow and humble submission to God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Samuel (Sam) Ireri, which occurred on December 25, 2025, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, following a courageous battle with leukemia.

Sam was the beloved son of Rev. Dr. Stephen Ireri and Mrs. Mandrine Ireri, a devoted husband to Mary Ngugi Ireri, and a loving father to Chris Kathambana, Timothy Ngugi, and Sharon Wanjiru. He was a cherished brother to Mary (Silas) Muthuri and Mercy (Fred) Obare, a caring uncle to Kenneth Muthuri, Brian Muthuri, Sam Muthuri, Destiny Obare, and Favour Obare, and a dear nephew to Rev. Ayub Muthama and Bishop Ann Muthama of Pennsylvania.

Sam will be remembered for his faith, love for family, and unwavering strength during his illness. His passing has left a profound void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Prayer and Support

The family humbly requests prayers and financial support to assist with hospital and funeral expenses, including arrangements to transport Sam’s body to Kenya for burial.

- Advertisement -

Daily prayers will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at:
Rev. Ireri’s Home
609 Valley Street
Hoover, AL 35226

Contacts for More Information

  • Mary Muthuri – 205-907-3210
  • Stan Kago – 205-447-9168
  • Silas Muthuri – 205-370-7067
  • Peter Iraki – 205-413-3189
  • Purity Iraki – 205-413-3190
  • Mercy Obare – 205-587-2193
  • Fred Obare – 205-401-0393
  • Jane Ngei – 205-218-6690
  • Daniel Muriithi – 205-447-7758
  • Ronald Langat – 205-222-5668
  • Jane Njambi – 205-643-0533
  • Rev. Ayub Muthama – WhatsApp: +1 717-769-8715
  • Bishop Ann Muthama – WhatsApp: +1 717-634-0010

Financial Support Options

  • Cash App: $LICM (Preferred)
  • Zelle: 205-401-0393
  • Venmo: @Fred-Obare

📌 Memorial and funeral service details will be communicated at a later date.

WhatsApp Group

Please use the link below to join the family WhatsApp group for updates and coordination:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/IMyRYTtWrMw3Cc7WZL4EEr

With sincere thanks and appreciation,

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

Death Announcement: Samuel Ireri of Birmingham, Alabama

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Diaspora Messenger: The Community Center for Kenyans in Diaspora

Contact us: diasporamessenger@gmail.com

© 2024 Diaspora Messenger