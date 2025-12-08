Kenyan Woman in Agony After Husband Disappears Abroad

A Kenyan woman, Milcah Wangila, is living through a nightmare as she desperately searches for answers following the mysterious disappearance of her husband, Oscar Khagola, who traveled abroad in pursuit of better opportunities.

Wangila revealed that her husband left Kenya full of hope, intending to secure a brighter future for their family. However, his journey took a devastating turn when all communication abruptly stopped. According to Wangila, their last conversation took place on July 16, after which Khagola’s phone went silent.

Last Conversation Before Disappearance

Wangila emotionally recounted their final exchange, explaining that her husband had planned to buy a Russian SIM card to make communication easier.

“We talked around July 16, and after that, his calls stopped going through. In our last conversation, he told me he was going to buy a Russian SIM card so he could contact us more easily, but he never called back,” she shared.

Since that day, Wangila says she has been gripped by fear and uncertainty, with no information on Khagola’s whereabouts.

Family Appeals to the Government

With the situation growing more distressing by the day, Wangila is now pleading with top government officials to intervene. She believes the disappearance requires urgent investigation, especially since her children have begun asking difficult questions about their missing father.

“I want to plead with the President and the Principal Secretary in charge. I know they have the capability to help my family with this matter. We just want to know where our loved one is,” she said.

Agents Offer No Assistance

Wangila also expressed her frustration over her unsuccessful attempts to reach the agents who facilitated her husband’s travel to Russia. Despite numerous efforts, she says the agents have provided no useful information, deepening her worry and desperation.

Emotional Toll on the Family

The uncertainty has taken a heavy emotional toll on the family, leaving Wangila feeling helpless as she struggles to cope with the silence surrounding her husband’s fate. She is now calling on relevant authorities, foreign mission offices, and investigative bodies to urgently help trace Khagola.

Growing Concern for Kenyans Working Abroad

Khagola’s disappearance adds to the growing list of cases involving Kenyans who face challenges— including exploitation, trafficking, and communication blackouts — after traveling abroad for work. Many families continue to advocate for stronger government oversight and protection for migrant workers.

