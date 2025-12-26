Kenyan woman moved to Malawi to chase love which turned sour

Quinter Akoth, a Kenyan woman from Migori County, never imagined that a decision driven by love would turn into a painful fight for survival far from home.

Like many hopeful romantics, Quinter believed she had found a fresh start when she met a Malawian man who promised her love, stability, and a new life. Encouraged by the prospect of romance and adventure, she made the bold decision to leave Kenya and relocate to Lilongwe, Malawi, a journey of nearly 1,700 kilometres from her motherland.

With hope in her heart and her 10-year-old daughter by her side, Quinter boarded a flight from Nairobi—just a three-hour journey—believing she was stepping into a better future. Instead, what awaited her was months of hardship, fear, and despair.

Love Turns Sour in a Foreign Land

Shortly after settling in Malawi, Quinter’s dream began to unravel. The man she once trusted reportedly became abusive, subjecting her to gender-based violence and emotional torment. Matters worsened when he allegedly withheld her travel documents, effectively trapping her and her child in a country where she had no family support, limited resources, and little legal protection.

- Advertisement -

Struggling to provide for her daughter in a foreign land, Quinter endured conditions she never anticipated. Cut off from her support network back in Kenya, she found herself isolated, vulnerable, and desperate for help.

A Public Cry for Help

In the face of mounting challenges, Quinter made a public appeal for assistance to return home to Kenya. Her story quickly resonated with many, particularly Kenyans living in Malawi, who rallied together to help locate her and offer support.

Through collective efforts, the Kenyan diaspora in Malawi managed to raise approximately 600,000 Malawian Kwacha, funds that were crucial in facilitating her journey back home. They also helped secure temporary travel documents for both Quinter and her daughter.

Diplomatic Support and Safe Return

The efforts of the community were complemented by the involvement of the Kenyan High Commission and Malawian authorities, who worked together to ensure Quinter’s safe exit from Malawi.

In late December 2025, Quinter Akoth and her 10-year-old daughter finally boarded a bus bound for Kenya, marking the end of a painful chapter and the beginning of a long road to healing.

A Cautionary Tale and a Call for Awareness

Quinter’s story highlights the risks faced by women who migrate for love, particularly across borders where legal and social protections may be limited. It also sheds light on the ongoing challenge of gender-based violence and the importance of strong community and diplomatic support systems.

As she reunites with family in Kenya, her experience serves as both a cautionary tale and a testament to the power of solidarity among Kenyans at home and abroad.

Kenyan woman moved to Malawi to chase love which turned sour

Like this: Like Loading...