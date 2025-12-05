US Cuts Work Permit Validity From 5 Years to 18 Months

In a major policy shift, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has reduced the validity period of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) from five years to just 18 months.

The agency announced Thursday that the change is intended to increase the frequency of background checks on noncitizens working in the United States—an effort officials say will help identify fraud, security threats, and individuals who may pose risks to national safety.

Why USCIS Is Shortening Work Permit Validity

According to USCIS, the shorter validity window will require more regular vetting of immigrants who hold work authorization.

Officials argue that more frequent checks will:

Strengthen identity verification

Detect immigration fraud more effectively

Identify and remove individuals considered security threats

The revised policy comes months after an Afghan national granted asylum was involved in the shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members in Washington, D.C.—an incident that has intensified political pressure for tighter immigration vetting.

- Advertisement -

A senior official emphasized, “After the attack on National Guard service members in our nation’s capital … it’s even more clear that USCIS must conduct frequent vetting of aliens.”

Who Is Affected by the New EAD Rules?

The change will impact hundreds of thousands of immigrants, including:

Refugees

Individuals granted asylum

Those granted withholding of removal

Immigrants with pending asylum or withholding of removal applications

Many of these groups traditionally relied on long-term, multi-year work permits to maintain employment stability while navigating lengthy immigration processes.

Potential Impact on USCIS Processing Times

Immigration experts warn that reducing EAD validity could dramatically increase the volume of renewal applications, potentially creating severe processing backlogs.

USCIS is already managing a heavy caseload, and the added burden of more frequent renewals may lead to:

Delays in work authorization

Employment interruptions

Increased administrative strain on both applicants and the agency

Advocacy organizations caution that this shift could destabilize communities, employers, and families who rely on consistent work authorization to maintain livelihood.

Broader Implications

The new policy arrives at a time of heightened debate over immigration enforcement and national security.

While supporters argue the 18-month EAD limit strengthens vetting procedures, critics contend it adds unnecessary hurdles for vulnerable populations who are already navigating long and uncertain legal processes.

As implementation begins, immigrants and employers alike are urged to monitor USCIS updates closely and prepare for earlier and more frequent EAD renewal filings.

US Cuts Work Permit Validity From 5 Years to 18 Months