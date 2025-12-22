US–Kenyan Couple Face Extradition Over Alleged Murder-for-Hire

A Kenyan court has ordered the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to facilitate the extradition of two Kenyans living in Boston, United States, who are accused of involvement in an alleged murder-for-hire plot tied to a long-running land dispute in Molo, Nakuru County.

The Naivasha court directed the DPP to initiate extradition proceedings against Alice Wanjohi and her fiancé Amos Wanjiru, both based in the US. It also directed the release of the prosecution file by 18 February 2026. This will enable cooperation with foreign authorities under existing extradition treaties.

Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot Over Prime Molo Land

According to court records, Wanjohi and Wanjiru allegedly conspired with Francis Muya, 72 — Wanjohi’s father — to murder Muya’s estranged wife, Rose Njeri, and her four children. Prosecutors say the motive was a contested prime parcel of land in Molo, a region in Nakuru County known for high-value agricultural and residential property.

The three suspects are accused of agreeing to pay Sh3.1 million to hired killers. They allegedly intended to force the targeted family members to transfer the ownership of the disputed land before being killed. Investigators state that by the time the alleged plot was exposed, Sh1.7 million had already been paid.

How the Case Emerged

Investigators told the court that meetings with the alleged hitmen began in March last year at a hotel in Nakuru. The case came to light after the men allegedly hired to carry out the killings reported the plan to the intended victims instead of executing it.

Evidence presented includes:

Mobile money transaction records

Electronic communications

Witness testimony

One of the alleged hitmen, Paul Waithaka, has been listed as a state witness. Another suspect, Charles Muraya, is also expected to testify for the prosecution. However, lawyers representing the victims have objected to Muraya’s inclusion as a witness. They argue that he played a central role in the alleged conspiracy.

Extradition Process and Legal Safeguards

The prosecution file has not been made public. Under Kenyan law, such files are shared only with the court, the suspects’ lawyers, and relevant foreign authorities. This approach is meant to ensure legal transparency, fairness, and compliance with domestic law. It also aims to comply with international extradition treaties while safeguarding the suspects’ rights.

Prosecutor Joseck Abwayo told the court that the DPP recalled the file for further review after receiving complaints from both the defence and the victims’ legal teams.

However, Mbugua Macharia, the lawyer representing the victims, accused the prosecution of causing unnecessary delays. He urged the court to order the immediate extradition of the two suspects from the US.

Defence Pushback and Claims of a Family Feud

The defence has strongly denied all allegations, describing them as false and based on a long-running family dispute. Defence lawyer Edwin Njagi told the court that the conflict dates back over 20 years. It followed Muya’s separation from his wife and revolves around disagreements over land ownership rather than any criminal conspiracy.

Contradicting Narrative From October 2025

The case has drawn public attention partly because it appears to contradict a widely reported story from October 2025. That story portrayed Alice Wanjohi as a Kenyan mother of six living in Boston since 1998, who diligently sent money home to build a future for her family.

In that earlier account, Wanjohi said she invested heavily in land in Molo and began constructing a four-storey apartment building. She trusted her family to oversee the project while she remained in the US. According to her claims:

Her mother and brothers allegedly transferred ownership of the property without her consent

Loans were reportedly taken against the land

She was denied access to the property upon returning to Kenya

The land, now valued at approximately KSh 70 million, was allegedly “sold” to another sibling

A new title deed reportedly contained serious errors

“I sent money out of love and trust. I never imagined that the people I called family would be the ones to take everything from me,” she was quoted as saying at the time.

A Case Highlighting Kenya’s Land Dispute Crisis

As extradition proceedings loom, the case underscores the volatile nature of land disputes in Kenya, particularly when they involve family conflicts, high-value property, and members of the Kenyan diaspora.

The Naivasha court is expected to issue further directions as the DPP works with US authorities to determine whether Wanjohi and Wanjiru will be extradited to face trial in Kenya.

