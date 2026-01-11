11 Kenyans Killed in Russia: Survivor’s Harrowing Tale

At least 11 Kenyan nationals were reportedly killed in Russia on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025. They had been recruited to fight in the ongoing Russia–Ukraine war, according to journalist and digital creator Peter Njega.

A wounded Kenyan fighter, currently receiving treatment in a Moscow hospital, has shared a harrowing account of the realities faced by foreign recruits on the front lines. He described the situation as “extremely traumatizing” and warned fellow Kenyans against falling for recruitment promises.

“People Are Dying Here Every Day” – Kenyan Survivor

In a message shared by Njega, the injured Kenyan revealed that daily deaths are common, affecting both Kenyans and Russian soldiers. He said he sustained serious combat injuries. He also narrowly survived relentless attacks from Ukrainian forces using advanced drone technology.

“People are dying here every single day, and it’s heartbreaking. Many Kenyans who came here did not survive. The situation is extremely traumatizing. At one point, I had to cover myself with dead bodies for almost two days without moving just to stay alive. That is the reality on the ground.”

The survivor explained that while Kenyan fighters were mainly using basic firearms, Ukrainian forces relied heavily on modern surveillance and combat drones. This gave them a significant tactical advantage.

Kenyans Lured With False Job Promises

The wounded fighter warned that many Kenyans were deceived by recruitment agents who promised well-paying jobs in Russia. However, on arrival they were forced into combat roles.

“Anyone coming here expecting a normal job is being misled. Most of us were brought here by agents who promised easy work, but the reality is very different. This is a war zone.”

Similar testimonies have emerged in recent months, with Kenyan families reporting missing relatives who traveled to Russia in search of employment opportunities. This comes especially as youth unemployment and economic hardship continue to rise in Kenya.

Growing Concern Over Kenyans in Foreign Wars

The deaths have sparked renewed concern among Kenyan diaspora communities and human rights groups over the exploitation of African migrants in foreign conflicts. Several cases have been reported of Kenyans being recruited into military service under unclear or misleading terms.

Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has previously issued travel advisories warning citizens against traveling to conflict zones. The ministry also urged job seekers to verify overseas employment offers through official government channels.

A Grim Warning to Kenyans Abroad

The latest revelations serve as a grim warning to Kenyans considering overseas work in high-risk regions. What begins as a promise of economic opportunity can quickly turn into forced participation in a deadly war.

As the Russia–Ukraine conflict continues into its fourth year, Kenyan families are increasingly demanding accountability from recruitment agencies. They are also calling for stronger government intervention and urgent measures to protect vulnerable job seekers from exploitation.

