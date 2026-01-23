Kenyan Man Duncan Chege Shares Harrowing Escape from War

Advertisements

A Kenyan man, Duncan Chege, has shared a chilling survival story after being irregularly recruited to fight for Russia in the Ukraine war, revealing how he narrowly escaped death while all his fellow Kenyan recruits were killed within days of deployment.

Chege, a job seeker from Kiambu County, says he travelled to Moscow in November 2025 after being promised a lucrative job as a driver, with recruiters allegedly offering him a salary package of up to KSh 3 million. Instead, he found himself forcibly taken to a Russian military camp and pressured into signing a combat contract.

“All the Other Kenyans Died”

According to Chege, he was part of a group of 11 Kenyan men deployed to the frontlines in December 2025. Within just one week, all 10 of his fellow Kenyans were killed, leaving him as the only survivor.

“We were not trained properly. We were sent straight into heavy fighting. I saw bodies everywhere. Africans, Asians, Europeans — people dying every minute,” Chege said.

Faking Mental Illness to Escape Death

In a desperate attempt to escape the battlefield, Chege said he pretended to be mentally unstable, firing aimlessly and acting erratically until his commanders believed he was unfit for combat.

He was evacuated to a military hospital, where he further fabricated a family emergency in Kenya to convince doctors he needed to be discharged.

After weeks of navigating Russian bureaucracy, Chege managed to reach the Kenyan Embassy in Moscow, which assisted him in returning home. He arrived in Kenya on January 16, 2026.

Kenyan Government Confirms Multiple Cases

Kenyan Foreign Affairs officials have since confirmed that at least 28 Kenyans have been repatriated from Russia since late 2025 after falling victim to similar irregular military recruitment schemes.

The government is now investigating several recruitment agencies suspected of luring young Kenyans abroad with false job promises, only for them to be coerced into military service.

“These are human trafficking operations disguised as job opportunities,” a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

No Pay, Only Trauma

Chege revealed that he was never paid the promised KSh 3 million and returned home with nothing but trauma.

He now suffers from severe psychological distress, insomnia, and flashbacks from what he witnessed on the battlefield.

“I cannot sleep. I see the bodies every night. I feel guilty that I survived while others died,” he said.

Growing Concern for Kenyan Youth Abroad

Chege’s story adds to growing concerns over the exploitation of unemployed Kenyan youth, especially those seeking opportunities in Russia, the Middle East, and parts of Eastern Europe.

Diaspora rights groups are now calling for:

Tighter regulation of overseas job agencies

Public awareness campaigns

Stronger embassy protection for Kenyans abroad

A Warning to Other Kenyans

Chege has issued a strong warning to fellow Kenyans:

“Do not believe these agents. There are no driver jobs. You may end up in a war you don’t understand.”

His story highlights the hidden human cost of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and exposes how vulnerable migrants are being drawn into one of the world’s deadliest wars under false pretenses.

Like this: Like Loading...